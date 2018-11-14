5 things you need to know about the 2019 Chevrolet Volt
The second generation Volt is heading into its fourth model year of existence.
Which means it is about time for the Plug in Hybrid to receive some updates.
Here are five things you need to know about the 2019 Chevrolet Volt.
The Powetrain is unchanged, teaming an electric motor with a hundred and forty-nine horse power, two hundred and ninety-four pound veta torque, offering up to fifty-three miles of electric driving range.
Definitely on the express way though because bad repower plummets there really fast.
Take in account the gas engine and driving range grows to four hundred, 28 miles, the drive experience is smooth, comfortable.
And it handles well for the most part but the rear torsion beam suspension does provide a noticeably choppier ride over rutted pavement.
A new 7.2 kilowatt charger is standard on the premier model but is an option on the base LT That drops 240-volt charging times from 4 1/2 hours to 2.3.
But if you plan on juicing up with a wall-outlet it's still going to take you about 13 hours.
Since the Volt is very quiet at low speed Chevy has installed a new pedestrian alert system that emits a tone from rear and exterior speakers.
And I know for a fact it does the work because after dropping off a buddy, he was looking all over the place trying to figure out where the noise was coming from as I was backing out of his driveway.
And then on the inside, there's a new higher resolution backup camera which is a good thing because previous GM cameras were just terrible.
The center stack gets a makeover with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system that's responsive intuitive Intuitive and looks good to run navigation, a Bose audio system, WiFi hotspot, and it features both Apple Car Play and Android auto capabilities.
Another nice thing is that the wireless charge pad has also been moved from under the arm rest to a more convenient location at the bottom of the center stack for 20 The 2019 Chevrolet Volt starts at $34,395 which its range-topping premier trend beginning at $38,995 [NOISE]
And that was five things you need to know about the 2019 Chevrolet Volt.
For full in-depth written review, make sure to check out theroadshow.com.
