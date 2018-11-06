Your video,
BMW
5 things you need to know about the 2019 BMW Z4
Transcript
BMW Z4 Roadster is back for another generation and this one's better than ever.
Not only does the 2019 Z4 come packed with the latest and greatest technology.
With it's excellent chassy tuning and great steering feel, it's one of the best driving Beemers I've sampled in recent years.
Here are five things you need to know The US Spec Z4 will be available with two engines.
The base sDrive30i model uses a 2.0-liter turbo charged inline-four with 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque which allows the roadster to accelerate to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds.
If you need more oomph, the z4 will also be offered in m40 [UNKNOWN] with a three liter turbo charged in line six, good for 382 horse power, 369 pound feet of torque, and a 4.4 second zero to 60 time.
If you're hoping for a manual transmission with either model, unfortunately, you're out of luck.
BMW will only offer an eight speed automatic on US spec Z4's.
The 2019 Z4 is three point three inches longer, two point nine inches wider, and a half an inch taller than its predecessor, but rides on a one inch shorter wheel base.
That means there's more room for passengers inside the two seat cabin, and BMW says the trunk is two times larger than the last Z4.
The trunk offers the same amount of space with the top up or down too, with a healthy 10 cubic feet of cargo capacity.
The Z4 gets a 10.25 inch infotainment screen, running BMW's faster, cleaner, better organized iDrive 7 infotainment system.
You can operate iDrive by touching the screen, or via the routery knob on the center console.
And you can even use Jester controls for things like volume control or skipping between song tracks.
There's more new tech right in front of the driver too, with a 12.3 inch reconfigurable digital gauge cluster.
BMW and Toyota shared development of the new Z4, so you'll see a lot of this car in the highly anticipated new Toyota Supra.
The in line six engine chassy transmission and most of the electronics all come from BMW though the Toyota version should have a style and demeanor all its own.
Look for the 2019 BMW Z4 to hit US show rooms in March and pricing should be available closer to that time.
We'll get the 4-cylinder, sDrive, 30i model first.
And BMW says the hotter M40i will follow a few months after that.
The Z4 isn't the most attractive premium roadster on sale today, but, man, it sure does drive well.
Will that be enough to help it stand out against great driving drop tops like the Porsche's 718 Boxster, and frugally fun Mazda MX-5 Miata?
We'll know for sure when it hits dealerships next year.
For now, we are full first drive of the 29 BMW Z4 over at theroadshow.com.
