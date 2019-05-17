5 things you need to know about the 2019 BMW X5 xDrive50i
For 2019, BMW has rolled out a new fourth generation of its X5 Crossover SUV.
This one here is the xDrive50i model, and here are five things you need to know.
While styling may not be a drastic change from the outgoing model, there are some differences to the new X5.
Look closely, and you may notice an enlarged kidney grill, skinnier headlights, and more shapely tail lights.
This particular car has an M-sport package that gets a more sinister look with body-color trim, black roof rails, matte aluminum kidney grill, and twenty-inch wheels.
And then on the inside, there's an M-sport specific steering wheel, pedals, aluminum trim, and seat piping.
Since this is an xDrive50i, it's powered by a 4.4-liter turbo V8 making 456 horsepower and 479 pound feet of torque.
With an eight-speed automatic transmission, it hits 60 miles per hour in 4.6 seconds, which is kind of ridiculous for a near 5200-pound car.
It also sounds pretty good through the optional M-Sport exhaust system.
And just to think there's an even faster S5 and still likely coming.
When it comes to handling it no doubt has the hardware to make it quite sporty, like standard adaptive shocks, and valve torque factor and rear differential, active [UNKNOWN], and big And sport brakes.
The thing is this tester is riding on beefier tires set help to get through winter in one piece.
But does result in more body rule, looser steering, and less dry cornering grip.
But I will doubt that this stock all-season tires and for sure the infallible performance tires will put handling near the top of the class.
It'll be behind the Porsche Cayenne though cuz that for sure is the sportiest entry in the segment.
TECH is thoroughly revamped, with the I DRIVE 7 infotainment system getting a new 12.3" center touch screen that, along with the center console rotary dial All gives you two ways to control navigation.
A hammer [UNKNOWN] audio system, WiFi hotspot and one year of Apple car play capabilities.
After that you're going to pay a subscription fee to use car play in your X5 which isn't cool.
And if you are in the [UNKNOWN] this car is out fitted with just your controls, letting you to adjust things like volume, mute and change radio stations Using hand jesters gimmicky I know
The 2019 BMW X5 extreme 50 I's starts at 76745 books which includes $995 for destination but in typical German car fashion we throw some options on it the price can climb.
In a hurry.
This guy here figures for $92,405 which isn't cheap at all.
And those were 5 things you need to know about the BMW X5 X Drive 50i.
To find out more about this potent luxury mid sized SUV, visit theroadshow.com.
