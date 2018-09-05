5 things you need to know about the 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S

Porsche
5 things you need to know about the 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo SThis absolute powerhouse will take whatever you throw at it and ask for more.
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is the quickest most capable [UNKNOWN] buy without an RS badge on the back. It will take a licking and keep on ticking. Here is five things you need to know. With 580 horsepower and standard all wheel drive, the 911 Turbo S will rocket Get to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds, making it one of the quickest cars you can buys today. Power comes on fast and hard and its 7-speed dual clutch automatic gear box swaps gears effortlessly, while the 3.8 liter twin turbo V6 growls loudly. But not too loudly. [MUSIC] The steering is heavy, but it only takes a hint of input to the 911 Turbo S to start turning in. Standard four wheel steering provides an impressively small circle at low speeds, while lending stability at high speed manuevers. It's like a yappy little dog responding with energy at all hours of the day or night. [MUSIC] This yellow paint doesn't exactly scream [UNKNOWN] but the Turbo S has suprisingly few stand out exterior features except for some large air intakes and center locking wheels. Inside it's cozy but comfortable with standard bolstered sport seats, and plenty of physical buttons. As always the back seat is all but useless. The 9 11 still runs the old Version of Porshe's PCM Infotainment System, but it's been upgraded with some new tricks. Apple CarPlay is standard, as is a 4G LTE wifi hotspot. There's also a configurable display nestled in the gauge cluster, offering quick access to audio, random vehicle data, and even a small navigation map. With a starting price of $190,700 911 Turbo S is a big money car, but thankfull a lot of good kit comes standard. In terms of price against its competitors, it is more expensive than the Mercedes AMG GT, and it's about on par with the Maclaren 5 70 S, but is it a little bit cheaper than the Lamborghini Huracan. Now, that's some solid company. Now, this video is only the tip of the 911 Turbo S ice To get the full lowdown on this car including why I believe it is perpetually bored with humanity feel free to check out the full written review at theroadshow.com.