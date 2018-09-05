Your video, "5 things you need to know about the 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Porsche

5 things you need to know about the 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S

This absolute powerhouse will take whatever you throw at it and ask for more.
2:13 /
Transcript
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is the quickest most capable [UNKNOWN] buy without an RS badge on the back. It will take a licking and keep on ticking. Here is five things you need to know. With 580 horsepower and standard all wheel drive, the 911 Turbo S will rocket Get to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds, making it one of the quickest cars you can buys today. Power comes on fast and hard and its 7-speed dual clutch automatic gear box swaps gears effortlessly, while the 3.8 liter twin turbo V6 growls loudly. But not too loudly. [MUSIC] The steering is heavy, but it only takes a hint of input to the 911 Turbo S to start turning in. Standard four wheel steering provides an impressively small circle at low speeds, while lending stability at high speed manuevers. It's like a yappy little dog responding with energy at all hours of the day or night. [MUSIC] This yellow paint doesn't exactly scream [UNKNOWN] but the Turbo S has suprisingly few stand out exterior features except for some large air intakes and center locking wheels. Inside it's cozy but comfortable with standard bolstered sport seats, and plenty of physical buttons. As always the back seat is all but useless. The 9 11 still runs the old Version of Porshe's PCM Infotainment System, but it's been upgraded with some new tricks. Apple CarPlay is standard, as is a 4G LTE wifi hotspot. There's also a configurable display nestled in the gauge cluster, offering quick access to audio, random vehicle data, and even a small navigation map. With a starting price of $190,700 911 Turbo S is a big money car, but thankfull a lot of good kit comes standard. In terms of price against its competitors, it is more expensive than the Mercedes AMG GT, and it's about on par with the Maclaren 5 70 S, but is it a little bit cheaper than the Lamborghini Huracan. Now, that's some solid company. Now, this video is only the tip of the 911 Turbo S ice To get the full lowdown on this car including why I believe it is perpetually bored with humanity feel free to check out the full written review at theroadshow.com.

Latest Roadshow videos

Video: AutoComplete: Mercedes debuts its all-electric EQC SUV
AutoComplete: Mercedes debuts its all-electric EQC SUV
1:11
Plus: McLaren says h*ck no to SUVs and Audi has started to build the E-Tron.
Play video
Video: 5 things you need to know about the 2018 Audi RS3
5 things you need to know about the 2018 Audi RS3
2:46
Audi's fast little RS3 is finally available in the US. Here are five reasons it's been worth the wait.
Play video
Video: See what happens in a stock Jeep Wrangler on the Rubicon Trail
See what happens in a stock Jeep Wrangler on the Rubicon Trail
8:38
Right off the showroom floor, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon can tackle America's toughest off-road trail.
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Ford is killing plans for the Focus Active
AutoComplete: Ford is killing plans for the Focus Active
1:16
Plus: Indian motorcycles get surprising tech and Volvo teases a self-driving car.
Play video
Video: Self driving cars may make you barf
Self driving cars may make you barf
5:15
Here's what researchers are doing to prevent a mess.
Play video
Video: Testing the Tesla Model 3 Performance's new Track Mode update
Testing the Tesla Model 3 Performance's new Track Mode update
5:48
We get an early look at the Tesla Model 3 Performance's upcoming Track Mode update and tear up some tires on a cone course to see how...
Play video
Video: Checking the tech in the 2019 Volvo XC90
Checking the tech in the 2019 Volvo XC90
2:35
Volvo's Sensus touchscreen infotainment system and its full-color instrument cluster are simple to use and packed with functionality.
Play video
Video: The 2019 Volvo XC90 packs style and technology into a luxurious three-row package
The 2019 Volvo XC90 packs style and technology into a luxurious three-row package
5:52
With top-notch design, a great powertrain and a full complement of technology, Volvo's three-row crossover gives over luxury models...
Play video