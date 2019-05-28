5 things you need to know about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris cargo van
You might not realize this but most of the videos you've seen here at road show over the past 12 months or so would not have been possible without this.
The 2018 Mercedes Benz Metro's van.
We've had this bad boy in our long term fleet for about a year now.
And here are five things you need to know.
The I Metris has got the 126 inch wheel base.
Since it's in the cargo configuration I have only got two seats driver, and passenger.
So that means that everything behind them is all for cargo.
That's 183 cubic feet of space.
If you want a little bit more room you can get a longer wheel base for more area back here, but for us it's perfect.
We can haul over 2,300 pounds of gear, and if we ever needed to tow anything, 5,000 pounds of capability.
We opted for the double doors in the rear that open up nice and wide and they stay that way.
Now we could've gotten a one piece lift gate back here that maybe would've provided a little bit of shade in the summertime, but by in large, we're really happy with how easy it is to load gear in and out of the Metrospan.
When it comes to tech, well, there's a little bit of it, but you are gonna have to pay extra.
We've got a backup camera and blind spot monitoring, both of which are absolutely necessary because I don't have a traditional rearview mirror here.
I've got cruise control, lane keeping assist that gives me a little visual and audible warning if I happen to stray from in between the lines.
And I've got a very, very rudimentary navigation System.
As for creature comforts, well I mean there's heated seats.
There's also lumbar support but I do have to adjust it manually.
Look, this is one of the least expensive ways for you to get into a Mercedes Benz.
Don't expect S Class luxury.
Under the hood is a two liter turbo-charged 4 cylinder engine good for 208 horsepower and 258 pound feet of torque.
Power gets to the rear wheels through a seven speed automatic and check it out there's even paddle shifters, although really that's best used if you want to control your speed going down a hill.
Now that 208 horsepower might not seem like a lot, but honestly?
Boss overall does just fine at our remote building locations.
I mean she keeps up with traffic and she performs with grace and dignity.
The EPA gives the metrics a combined fuel rating of 22 miles per gallon but we are getting at 24.5 for the year as tested our 2018 and Van is $38,417 the prices have gone up a couple hundred bucks for 2019.
But when you look at the competition things get a little interesting.
For example you can get a Ford Transit Connect that sure doesn't have as much space but its got more features and more technology for much, much less money.
Heck, you can even get a Ram Pro Master City again.
Less space, and here, no features but it's under 25 thousand.
That makes this Matrix look really really pricey.
But all in all we've really enjoyed having the Matrix van in our long term fleet for the past year.
If you want to read more about our van, we call it [UNKNOWN] van, you can go right on over to the Road show.
Show.com.
