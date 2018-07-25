5 things you need to know about the 2018 Mercedes-­AMG GT R

Mercedes-Benz
5 things you need to know about the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT RGetting to grips with AMG's Nurburgring-bred performance coupe.
Transcript
This is the most extreme road-going Mercedes you can buy today, the AMG GT R. Here are five things you need to know about this performance machine. [MUSIC] THe twin-turbo charged four-litre V8 produces 577 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. When you use the launch control that's enough power to send the GTR to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds and you can keep going all the way up to a top speed of 198 miles an hour. Aerodynamic upgrades start with an active front splitter that can automatically deploy its speed to increase front down force by 88 pounds at 155 miles an hour. If you break out the tool set, you can also adjust the attack angle of the rear wing. All told, the GT R has 342 pounds more downforce of speed than the standard AMG GT. Wide, sticky tires and adaptive suspension and an electronically controlled differential all add up to precise handling. The GTR also benefits from rear wheel steering, and this nine mode traction control switch to pick how much computer assistance you want on the track. To keep weight down you'll find carbon fiber nearly everywhere. The front fenders and the roof are made from it, as is the driveshaft that connects the engine and transaxle. You can opt for even more carbon too, like this car's carbon fiber wing and mirrors As well as it's matt interior trim on the dashboard, all of those upgrades add up to one pricey car. The AMG GT R starts at $157,000 and this test car has a sticker price of 187,000 after options. Compare that to the base Mercedes AMG GT Coupe which list for 112,400 albeit with a whole lot less power and performance on tap. If you want to get around a race track as quickly as possible, in a car that makes heroic noises and looks fantastic? The Mercedes AMG GTR should absolutely be on your short list. [MUSIC]