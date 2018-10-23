5 things you need to know about the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63
If you're looking for an SUV with tons of horsepower under the hood, well, they're are plenty of ones to choose from.
Including this, the 2018 Mercedes AMG GLC 63.
Here are five things you need to know about this performance SUV.
Under the hood is a four liter twin turbo V8, for 469 horsepower, and 479 pounds lead of torque.
All that power goes to a 9-speed automatic transmission and one gets the GLC63 for 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds.
TO go along with all that horsepower the GLC 63 has performance tuned adaptive air suspension, all wheel drive, a limited slip rear differential, enlarged brakes, and pearly episio tires wrapped around 21 inch wheels.
The interior feature a version of Mercedes command entertainment system, with a 8.4 inch display and built in navigation.
You can use either this rotary control or the touch pad to operate the system.
And the long list of driver assistant technology includes a feature that can help steer the GLC within its lane on the highway when you're using the adaptive cruise control [NOISE] The GLC 63 sure looks the part of a performance machine what with carbon fiber on the outside and inside the cabin, big exhaust tips, and this sports steering wheel with paddle shifters.
And the optional AMG night package dresses up this test car with a black finish for the splitters, side stills, window trim, and roof rails.
Its a great contrast against the cardinal red paint.
The GLC63 starts at $70,000 before destination or options.
But, it's really easy to pump up that price quickly once you start adding features.
My test car cost $91,000 thanks to the addition of things like 21 inch wheels, carbon fiber mirrors, a panoramic sunroof.
A whole host of driver system's features including a 350 degree camera.
And those are the five things you need to know about the 2018 Mercedes MG GLC 63.
For full view of this performance SUV, visit the roadshow.com.
