5 things you need to know about the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE

5 things you need to know about the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LEThe 1LE package transforms the Chevy Camaro SS into an affordable track star.
Transcript
We just took the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro SS with the 1LE track performance package to Gingerman Raceway in South Haven Michigan. And here are five things you need to know. To prepare the SS for track work the 1LE package adds the magnetic control suspension, electronic limited slip differential, Bremer brakes 20 inch Ford wheels, wrapped with Goodyear F1 supercar tires and a performance exhaust. To set the 1LE apart from other SS's, the exterior is wrapped with a satin black hood wrap, front splitter and blade spoiler. While the cabin gets Recaro seats and a suede steering wheel and shift knob. Since it's an SS, power comes from a 6.2 liter V8, pumping out 455 horsepower. And 455 pound-feet of torque which works with a 6-speed manual transmission. When it's not thrashing around the track it's estimated to return 16 miles per gallon in the city and 25 miles per gallon on the highway. To document your track exploits, a performance data recorder is available to capture video and telemetry Which is controlled through the MyLink infotainment system that includes an eight inch touch screen, 4G WiFi hotspot, and both Apple CarPlay and Android auto capabilities. The Camaro SS starts at $37,995, including destination. Optioning it with the 1LE track package tacks on an additional $7,000. And that's five things you need to know about the 2018 Chevy Camaro SS 1LE. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]