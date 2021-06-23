2022 Honda Civic hatchback: Beautiful and versatile
Well, here it is the 2022 Honda Civic hatch.
Now this five door hauler is nearly identical to the recently unveiled Civic Sedan so if you've already watched either our first look or first drive video about this car Little will surprise you here, though.
There are some very important differences between these two vehicles.
For starters, there's more cargo space, courtesy of a pumped up body.
This hatchback should provide 24 and a half cubic feet of room behind the rear seat though, a back rest downfield.
Has not been published yet, but either way that is significantly more than you get in the sedan model, which maxes out at 14.8 cubes.
As for exterior styling, civic hatch designers were supposedly inspired Sired by European lift back models and their sloping roof lines.
And I've got to say this car is very coupe like, but in profile, it reminds me a lot of the old Honda cross tour.
I mean See what I mean?
Up front the hatch has a distinctive mesh grille with a concave shape.
The car's rear overhang and length are also nearly five inches shorter than the Civic sedans, which is a significant difference.
For 2020 to eight exterior colours are offered including two new Hughes There's boost blue pearl and smoky mov pearl.
Sadly, extra crispy golden brown deep fried metallic has been discontinued.
It was my finger licking favourite.
Overall, this car is designed to appeal to young active drivers though I'm old and very inactive And I quite like it.
Now, the other major difference between the civic hatch and sedan has to do with the transmission.
You see an honest to goodness, six speed manual is available both with the base and turbocharged engine something.
You cannot get in the sedan version of the Civic.
Now if three pedal driving is just too difficult, I know it can be very hard.
It continuously variable transmission is once again available.
Like its four door counterpart, the hatchbacks body is stiffer than before with 19% more torsional rigidity for better safety and of course enhanced refinements.
Beyond that there are new rear seat side airbags for improved crash performance and of course new frontal airbags that should help reduce the risk of neck and traumatic brain injuries in crashes.
providing better views the beltline is more horizontal than before.
The hood is nice and low, and the eight pillars have been scooted rearward by about two inches for improved sightlines And sleeker looks just like the sedan.
This car's wheelbase has been extended by 1.4 inches and the rear track is half an inch wider changes that should help improve stability and ride quality.
According to Honda, the Civic hatchback has been tuned to feel usko sportier.
Then it's Ford or counterpart.
Otherwise no news is good news right?
So don't expect any changes under the hood.
You see LX and sport models are both powered by a two liter naturally aspirated four cylinder that gets you 158 horses and 138 pound feet of torque but ESL and SPORT TOURING variants They come with a 1.5 liter turbo that is rated at 180 horsepower and 177 pounds of twist.
Now, as I mentioned earlier, both of those engines can be paired with either a CVT or a six speed stick And you better get the stick cuz I'm gonna judge you if you don't.
This hatchback features the same lovely new interior you get in the 2022 Civic Sedan.
The dashboard is low and horizontal, much more upscale than the outgoing models plus it has dramatically fewer cutlines in it, so there's less reflection in the windshield.
Beyond that, of course, there's this honeycomb applique that runs across the dashboard.
It looks very upscale and cool.
Plus, it hides the air events which you control what these nifty little joysticks here.
It's a lot of fun I'm not gonna lie.
The materials quality in here is top notch and the tech is pretty good too.
LX, sport and ESL trims all come with a seven inch infotainment screen that supports Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto plus they get an instrument cluster screen.
Have the same size.
A larger and much nicer nine inch panel that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is included in top of the heap sport Touring models.
Beyond that they also feature a 12 speaker Bose sound system, ci wireless charging and a nifty 10.2 inch digital instrument cluster.
Honda Sensing active safety gear is standard on every version of the 2022 civic hatchback.
Now this includes things like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and traffic jam assist, roomier better looking and with a much nicer interior, this new Civic hatch Looks like a winner.
Pricing has not been announced just yet, but I suspect this will be pretty similar to the outgoing version, which starts at less than 24 grand including destination charges.
Now you can look for this vehicle at dealerships sometime this year, though that is as specific as Honda is getting right now.