2022 Acura MDX: The crossover becomes the flagship
Look out y'all because Acura has got a new flagship vehicle in town and it is a 3-row crossover.
Yeah, I mean, I guess forget all about the NSX Supercar Acura says that its new flagship is the 2022 MDX SUV.
Thankfully, it's all new with more sophisticated styling, more technology and just a few powertrain improvements.
Now this is essentially the concept we saw in October and my friends, that is a good thing.
It's the requisite longer lower, wider but it also has a much more sharp exterior design.
I really love this tidy front facia with the slim LED headlights and the unique signature of the daytime running lights but really the story is on the inside.
You get some really premium materials here and a very modern design aesthetic.
I really like the second row bench seat that can fit three across or you can fold down that middle section to have cup holders or you can take that whole middle section out.
And then you've just got two captains chairs and a way to get into the third row.
It's pretty cool.
Under the hood we get accurate familiar naturally aspirated 3.5 litre V six engine, producing 290 horsepower and 267 pound feet of torque.
A 10 speed automatic transmission replaces the old nine speed of last year and together they get an EPA fuel rating of 22 miles per gallon combined for front wheel drive models.
That's a little bit worse than last year.
However super handling all wheel drive is also available but it knocks one mile per gallon off the total and doesn't want to talk tech.
Don't worry, I got you.
There's a 12.3 inch reconnect.
Configurable gauge cluster that's pretty cool.
And previous MDX drivers will remember that dreaded double stacked two screened infotainment monstrosity.
Well don't worry that is all gone and in its place is a large 12.3 inch screen, but that is controlled by a touchpad.
Now I haven't actually had a chance to sample this new system but already it's looking much, much better.
the 2022 accurate MDX arrives in dealers on February 2 of next year.
And it starts at $47,925.
And that includes a $1,025 for destination.
Now that price is seriously undercuts competition from BMW with the X5 or the Audi Q7 and it's priced more along the lines of the Lexus RX or the Genesis GV80 Now if you want to add the excellent super handling all wheel drive that's gonna add $2,000 to your bottom line.
And if you wanna go fancy pants and all wheel drive MDX with the advanced package will cost you right around $61,000.
But still, that is less expensive than the competition.
And what about the MDX hybrid?
Well accurate has not announced it yet, but it has said that a hotter version of the MDX will arrive and dealers Next summer, that should a three liter turbo charged V6 engine, pushing out an estimated 355 horsepower and 354 pound feet of torque.
With massaging seats and a bumpin' sound system.
Yes, please.
In all this fourth generation MDX it looks to be a huge improvement over the outgoing model in both technology and style.
And if it drives as good as it looks, well, I think accurate is going to have a big hit on its hands.