2021 Chevy Tahoe is ready to set sail

If you've ever had to car pick you up from the airport, if you're part of a 19 person family or if you've ever received a speeding ticket from a large SUV, you are probably familiar with the Chevy Tahoe.
Slotting in underneath the even bigger suburban.
This dual hauler is used for family getaways.
They're just about anything that requires an SUV that's more or less a truck underneath.
Now for 2021 Chevrolet has rolled out a brand new version of the taco.
Now the first thing I noticed about the taco and probably the first thing you'll notice is that, That it is absolutely freaking huge.
I mean, this thing grew by almost half a foot in the body alone and the wheelbase isn't very far behind.
Now of course, that translates to more space for just about everyone, especially the third row.
They get almost 10 extra inches Lego.
It's pretty big deal.
Now in terms of aesthetics, it's no surprise that this looks like a Silverado because the taco shares its frame with the Silverado.
However, there are some unique differences and I really think this looks better than the truck a little more menacing to now this is the high country trim.
So of course it's gussied up even And further with stuff like unique alloys and tryn and badges all over the darn place, you know, the usual expensive car stuff.
Now the interior has been dramatically improved for 2021 as well with in my high country trim soft leathers just about everywhere my hand can fall.
However, my favorite part is Storage related.
Now, there are a bunch of places to put stuff but the absolute coolest place is, [SOUND] Right here.
For 350 bucks, you're getting a electronically sliding center console that has this cute little kinda secure cabin and there, once it slides out, we can tuck something securely and seal it back up.
Really cool stuff.
This High Country trim packs the top hose most powerful engine option 6.2 litre V eight putting down 420 horsepower and 460 pound feet of torque.
That may not seem like much in the grand scheme of things, but You'd be surprised how quickly the taho can shoot the gap on the highway and the 10 speed automatic easily cruises through the gears to help make that happen.
Since this test is pretty well loaded, it also packs an optional air suspension that smooths out well just about every bump on the road, resulting in a ride.
That's pillowy soft.
The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe is just a smidge, more expensive than its forbear ringing ended about a hair over 50 grand, including destination.
How ever, if you start piling up the trims and options, like our fully loaded high country here, you're gonna end up with an $81,000 window sticker, yikes.
Nevertheless if you need to move a whole house, what other way to do it than in a leather line SUV that's the size of a house.
