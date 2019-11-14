2020 Polestar 1: What's the point? | Everyone's a Critic

Transcript
Transcription not available for 2020 Polestar 1: What's the point? | Everyone's a Critic.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

69 episodes

Alphabet City

70 episodes

CNET Top 5

836 episodes

The Daily Charge

903 episodes

What the Future

320 episodes

Tech Today

1029 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Motorola Razr: Reimagined for the future

2:58

Apple redesigned the MacBook keyboard, but is it any better? (The Daily Charge, 11/13/2019)

5:41

Disney Plus is here! What do we think? (The Daily Charge, 11/12/2019)

6:50

Amazon wants to be your regular supermarket

3:22

Amazon's opening a new grocery store (and it's not Whole Foods or Amazon Go)

9:31

T-Mobile touts a $15-a-month plan that gets bigger over time

4:33

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

iPhone 12 renders show a retro-looking design

5:49

Best laptops for the holidays 2019

5:32

Things you should never, ever Google

1:41

Top 5 free video streaming sites

4:51

NASA's first manned X-plane in 2 decades is 100% electric

4:03

2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo will cost you $212,435. Is it worth it?

5:17

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Microsoft HoloLens 2 is now available: This is what it does

3:37

LG G8X is a $700 dual-screen phone that takes aim at foldable phones

3:14

DJI's Mavic Mini is a pocketable folding camera drone you can fly anywhere

3:08

AirPods Pro first impressions: Should you upgrade?

8:18

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Ion bring some cool exclusive features to its 2020 laptop lineup

2:58

Nvidia debuts two new Shield TV streamers

3:18

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

9 ways to watch movies and shows offline

2:27

How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

2:25

MacOS Catalina: 5 best things

2:02

5G made simple

4:59

How to use Google Translate's photo tool

2:03

iOS 13: Cool features you'll want to try now

1:32