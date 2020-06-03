2020 Morgan Plus Four: Old-school looks with powerful performance
This is the brand new Morgan Plus Four which you might be able to gather from the name is the turbocharged, awesome diversion of the Morgan Plus Six.
Now I'm gonna come straight out and said this costs 63,000 pounds.
Which is an awful lot of money.
This car cost 75,000 pounds with all the options on it.
So what do you get that?
You get looks the tour is quintus well thatched roof in English country village on this new car.
They've even designed optional wire wheels.
There is iconic is a red letterbox you get one of them.
Well, obviously not an actual sheet but you get lovely box we've carpet, oatmeal in our particular car sort of thing you might find in a country farmers is a textile I think.
[SOUND] You get some of this ashtray to make the beautiful frame underneath the bodywork.
It's not all old fashioned wood, whittling and needlepoint that you get for your money.
You also get some very modern technology.
Like for example some LED headlights You also get bluetooth to connect your phone, music and underneath the car is a lightweight aluminium chassis.
That means it weighs just over Thousand kilos.
So good, Cream soda, this could be the drink equivalent of morgen, isn't it?
So old fashioned, So good.
Something else that you definitely get with this car is the [SOUND]
turbocharged four cylinder engine from BMW puts at 255 brake horsepower, cars, more importantly 258 pounds of torque really quick Particularly in the real world situations if you like, where he punches, corners, using all that talk, explain seven ownership ways to say just over 1000 kilos.
[SOUND] That lack of weight obviously means the braking is very good
They're also nicely positioned for that appeal and
There's more than enough to hold together.
There's also enough Bronk from the twin Power turbo engine to enable movement upon the 0 to 60 mile an hour time of 5.2 seconds, and it feels easily that quick.
Top speed is quoted as 149 miles an hour, which I imagine would feel pretty lively.
To be honest, in terms of pace, this feels every bit as quick as the Plus Six in fact.
[SOUND] Now, something that this has which the Plus Six doesn't, is a manual gearbox.
It's a six speed manual, the gearing is quite tall actually so, it can break the national speed limit in second gear.
As well as suddenly entering gear because there's 70 miles an hour on the motorway, it's really just tickling along to 1500 rpm.
The gear shift itself was pretty good.
So he knows unpleasant to use.
It's not the slickest most mechanical shift I've ever used, but it's not bad either.
What's quite interesting is that the score plus button really changes the way that you can and want to change gear.
So without the school bus properly pressed, you won't want to relax gear change.
You just sort of give it time as you go across the gate.
Press the school plus button just down here on the transmission title.
And you obviously get sharper throttle response, the way the revs rise and fall, the way the boost comes and goes is all just a little bit quicker and sharper.
You can move, deliver on the gate.
With a big [UNKNOWN] and bigger.
As an option you can get the plus four with an A-speeder auto.
Which will shave naught point four seconds off the sprinter 62 miles an hour, but it also costs an extra 2000 pounds and the BMW gear selector looks rather well.
This is the offshore sports exhaust, probably healthy pops and bangs a little bit on the air run.
It's not particularly musical but it's not unpleasant either.
Something else that they've improved for the last four plus six, and I assume will get rolled out and plastics as well as the seats which you still fit on the chassis rather than idiot but they've just changed the padding in the seats so they hold you a little bit better which is nice.
You do get some less desirable things in your 62,000 pounds there.
This car.
Well it has mat Ravenwood over the dash and down here across the top of the transmission tunnel.
Except that didn't look like wood.
I assumed it was plastic until I read the spec sheet.
Not very nice.
Then there are the door handles particularly on the outside, they are ugly, the roof well, if I showed you how to take it down and put it into its cover back there, it would double the length of the video so I'm not going to.
There are of course the possibility of mechanical or electrical gremlins.
With a Morgan Potter the champ Some might say, and then this is that each of these plus cars seems to come with its own whistle.
In the corners, the moment is interesting.
It's not that precise at the front end, you've got much less weight, it only looks like, over the front wheels.
And actually, what I found And see, you might want to drive it a little bit light.
You've got a big wooden rim Wally some cross plies just sort of gently soaring in the wind almost to get out from 10 just one second so you can feel where the grip is.
The Rhine is curious you had quite a bit of lean the front and rise pretty good, but then it can also feel quite fidgety, quite sort of old fashioned Lesbos [INAUDIBLE] [UNKNOWN] Be, more people want.
But I think with a little more development, you just get a bit more fluidity down the road which would help it.
Something else I think you get with a Morgan, is friendliness.
I'm sure if you went down the same piece of road, but the same speed in a Morgan, under Lamborghini.
The hand gestures would be very different from those standing on the side of the road.
As this good people are seeing this as an old car It can't go that quickly.
It just makes them smile because of the way it looks.
And I know but certainly you feel better about your fellow humankind when you're driving and Morgan compared to some other cars Hi,
Lovely is isn`t it?
What then to conclude about this new, plus four?
Well, I could compare it to other new cars like, Porsches or Airplanes for reasons of price or number of cylinders.
But to be honest, a Morgan is so different.
That is the only other new kind.
Compare it to, in fact, the only other car that people are likely to be considering.
They're looking at one of these is another Morgan, the plus six.
And when you consider that this costs 19,000 pounds less than the plus six, yet you get performance that feels every bit as much as you'd need on the road.
And did you get a gearbox that is even better?
[SOUND] [UNKNOWN] Or is it a ballgame?
Please do cat By the way, but if I didn't have this on a lack of logged on haircuts means that I look a bit like cousin it with a hairdryer
