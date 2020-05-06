2020 Mazda CX-5: Affordable luxury

[MUSIC]
There is a lot going on in the world right now and I hope you are all okay for many reasons we can't produce the sort of videos we normally would.
So instead of shooting a traditional vehicle review with this 2020 Mazda CX5, why don't we do a little walk around instead.
This is neither the newest nor the most exciting small crossover around, but, isn't it gorgeous?
I can see why it is, far and away Mazda's bestseller in America.
Last year, this thing out sold the company's next most popular model the Mazda to three, by a ratio of three to one.
Dealers delivered nearly 155,000 of them in 2019.
Behind this pretty face, there is plenty of substance monsters.
I active sense suite of driver aids, is standard across the range.
Now this includes things like adaptive cruise, control with stop and go capability.
There's blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, automatic emergency braking with Pedestrian detection, there's collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and even automatic high beams.
Now, beyond all of that, every version of the CX5 also comes equipped with rain sensing, windshield wipers and automatic on of headlamps.
Now, that last item is pretty standard these days.
It's kinda saying the car comes with no extra charge, door handles inside and out.
[MUSIC]
The CX5 is offered in five different trim levels.
There's sport, touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring reserve.
And then there's signature which is of course what I've got right here.
Now all wheel drive is available on every one of those models though it is standard on the top two trims.
With a base price right around $26,000, the CX 5 is very comparable to a Toyota rav4 or Honda CRV, though naturally the signature model is significantly pricier than that, but we'll cover that in just a little bit.
Helping justify that figure.
It does come with some pretty nice features including things like windshield wiper de-icer.
Some pretty attractive 19 inch wheels with a dark finish.
There are power folding and heated exterior mirrors, and plenty of black, plastic cladding.
Yuck.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
So what moves this crossover?
Well here we have a 2.5 liter turbocharged four cylinder engine that gives you 250 horsepower and 320 pound feet of torque If you put 93 octane in the tank, you can run regular grade gasoline.
87 octane is perfectly fine though you don't get quite as much output.
It reduces that to 227 horses and 310 pounds of torque.
Now, this engine is used in the larger 3 row CX-9 crossover.
It has no trouble moving that vehicle so understandably it is quite effective here in the smaller CX-5.
But if you don't need quite that much performance a base engine is available as well.
It's a naturally aspirated 2.5 liter four cylinder that gives you 187 horsepower and 186 pound feet of torque but no matter the engine you choose in the CX five here just one transmission is offered a six speed automatic With this turbo charge four-banger and all-wheel drive, you should expect 22 miles per gallon around town and 27 on highway drives, combine the CX5 should deliver 24 mpg.
[MUSIC]
True to form the CX fives interior is have absolutely beautiful I mean these seats are covered in buttery soft Napa leather.
There is real wood trim and of course signature models also feature a head up display and have traffic sign recognition.
This driver's seat power adjusts in eight different directions and both front chairs are heated and ventilated.
I gotta say these are pretty comfortable as well as for the rear outboard seats.
They are heated too.
Now to hire the dashboard is the colour didn't touch the screen display that is home demultous pretty dumpy and containment system.
Not only this arrangement pretty unattractive, i find it quite challenging to use as well.
As i said it does have a touch screen but Curiously it actually gets disabled once the vehicle is moving, I'm not sure why they do that.
Fortunately though, Apple Car Play and Android Auto are included so those are wonderful options if you would prefer and I certainly do.
Now the climate controls in this vehicle are of high quality and they're very easy to figure out.
But I kinda wish they would Move them up a little bit higher on the dashboard to about here, they'd be just a little bit easier to use in that position.
As for space in the back, the CX5 is rear seat is pretty tight, when I've got this drivers chair adjusted for myself, there's practically no leg room left for me as a passenger.
As for cargo space, you get about 30 cubic feet with that rear backrest up, though if you fold it flat That number does grow to roughly 60 cubic feet,unfortunately I can't show you what its like to drive this car,we are not allowed to ,I at least can tell you ,now for 2020 miles the engineers cx5 here more refined Reduce the NVH, that's noise, vibration, and harshness.
And indeed, the speed, it's interior remains nice and quite and the ride has sort of a suppleness that you generally get in much more expensive vehicles.
Though There is one area I wish they improved and that is the engine.
It's a little bit noisier and a bit grittier feeling than I would have expected.
This crossover is equipped with something called g vectoring control now What the hell is that?
Here's the scoop so as you're entering a corner, as you turn the wheel.
The engine output is reduced slightly.
I mean a minute amount that you're not even going to notice.
And the idea here is that as you're going through a corner they're preventing the weight of the vehicle from shifting to the rear wheel.
So there's more pressure, On the front tires for crisper, more precise handling.
Now, I can't tell you if it's actually doing anything, but I can say, the CX5 is an absolute delight to drive, and its steering is super crisp, so maybe it's doing something.
With all that turbocharged torque under the hood, the CX 5 here has plenty of performance and even though its transmission is pretty behind the times, at least from a gear count standpoint, I've got to say it works extremely well both up and down.
It's smooth and responsive.
Really, you can't ask for anything more This vehicle's driving position is quite nice though I do have two minor complaints.
One, is the dead pedal.
It's kind of intrusive, sort of too far inward into the foot well.
Also these A pillars, they're freaking huge.
You practically got to lean around them to see when you're going through corners.
Not good.
[MUSIC].
[BLANK_AUDIO].
The Mazda CX five is a lovely small crossover, and in many ways it feels a lot nicer than any of its major rivals.
As for pricing, this signature model checked out for just a hair less than 40 grand, including 1100 dollars in destination fees now, is it worth that much?
Well, it's hard to say though.
That interior is super nice.
Not just Three options added to that window sticker price the machine gray paint cost $300.
The rear bumper guard was 125, and then those roof rails were 400 bucks.
Anyway, that'll just about do it for this quick walk around of the 2020 Mazda CX-5.
Thank you very much for watching this video.
I hope you enjoyed it.
Make sure to stay safe out there.
[MUSIC]