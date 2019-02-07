Chicago Auto Show 2019
From article: 2020 Kia Sportage debuts with updated styling and a lot more tech

2020 Kia Sportage grows up for the Chicago Auto Show

Transcript
Transcription not available for 2020 Kia Sportage grows up for the Chicago Auto Show.
RoadshowAutomobilesKia

Tech Shows

LATEST CARS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

The 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty gets new engines and way more safety tech

3:09

2019 Chevrolet Blazer is a sharply dressed sport utility vehicle

5:05

Five things you need to know about the 2020 BMW 745e

3:01

Checking the tech in the 2019 Ford Ranger

2:38

Midsize king: The 2019 Ford Ranger

5:39

Meet the familiar, functional 2019 Subaru Forester

4:19

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Top 5 gadgets of January 2019

3:46

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive

1:29

Apple’s FaceTime bug and why iPhone sales are slowing down

5:17

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

2020 Kia Sportage grows up for the Chicago Auto Show

1:38

2020 Kia Forte GT-Line focuses on the bark, not the bite

1:32

Harley-Davidson-themed 2019 Ford F-150 debuts at the Chicago Auto Show

1:41

2020 Chevy Silverado HD is a 35,500-pound-towing brute

4:18

AutoComplete: VW teases the new Jetta GLI ahead of Chicago

1:17

Take a look at what your next car's rearview mirror will do

4:38