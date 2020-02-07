2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid can get up to 54 mpg highway

Transcript
Transcription not available for 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid can get up to 54 mpg highway.
From article: 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid tops Accord, Camry with 54 mpg highway

Roadshow video Series

AutoComplete

663 episodes

Cooley On Cars

867 episodes

Carfection

924 episodes

CNET Top 5

844 episodes

The Apple Core

77 episodes

Tech Today

1104 episodes

LATEST CARS

All latest products

5 things you need to know about the 2021 Genesis GV80

4:12

2020 BMW X3 M Competition answers a question no one is asking

5:31

2020 Mini Cooper SE Electric: EV zip that won't break the bank

3:27

2020 Hyundai Sonata looks weird, drives great

5:20

2019 Honda Clarity PHEV: Fuel-efficient and flexible

4:29

2020 Polaris Slingshot first drive: Similar looks, all-new fun

5:04

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

iPhone 12: What we want in the next iPhone

7:29

2020 Ford GT piles on the power in bare carbon fiber at Chicago Auto Show

1:41

The return of AirPower?

6:15

2021 Cadillac Escalade: Smoother than ever

3:51

Inside Shadow: An exclusive look at the mobile app that broke the Iowa caucus

6:57

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS

All latest news

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid can get up to 54 mpg highway

1:31

2020 Civic Type R doesn't fix what isn't broken

1:32

Toyota Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner Trail models unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show

2:11

2020 Ford GT piles on the power in bare carbon fiber at Chicago Auto Show

1:41

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica offers more luxury and traction

2:42

2020 Nissan Frontier previews the new generation in a strange way

1:35