When people hear Honda Accord most people think about a safe, reliable and can't go wrong midsize sedan.
Which is all true with it being an always strong package in his class commonly talked about with the Toyota Camry and Nissan Altima.
But what's one thing that doesn't come to mind when it comes to accords?
Well, it's that it can be quite a bit of fun, especially when it's specked out like this one here, a 2.0 t sport with a manual transmission.
To liven up the 10th generation of cord sheet metal that originally debuted for 2018.
The sport models get minor additions including a decklid spoiler, chrome exhaust outlets and rides on bigger 19 inch wheels with black spoken sets, while sport pedals are added inside, none of the changes are earth shattering but do give the accords already sportier parents a smidge more attitude.
That looks particularly sharp in this still night pearl paint job.
Being the competitive mid-sizer that it is, the Accord's interior hits all the right notes.
It's roomy with lots of head and leg room and both front and back for adults.
Seats are comfortable and supportive, there's not a cheap looking surface anywhere.
It's quiet from wind and road noise and there's a giant 16.7 cubic feet trunk.
It's also got a strong technology hand with infotainment quarterback by display audio system with an 8 inch touchscreen that's responsive to inputs to control an eight speaker audio system, satellite radio, and Bluetooth.
Screen layouts are intuitive to work through with functionality further simplified with hard buttons to pull upcoming menus and knobs for both volume and tuning.
If you prefer to hand infotainment over to your smartphone, you're covered because Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard two.
There's no skimping on safety tech either with every Accord coming standard with a mutli-view rearview camera, traffic sign recognition and the Honda sensing suite of technologies.
That includes adaptive cruise, forward collision warning with automatic breaking and lane departure warning with lane keep assist.
All work as advertised with collision and lane departure warning only going off when they should.
Getting back to the fun part is a chord sport begins with what's under the hood.
No, it's not the adequate bass 1.5 liter turbocharged 4, but the burlier 2 liter turbo 4 which is a derivative of the engine in this case Civic Type R, and that's pretty cool in the coordinates 252 horsepower and 273 pound feet of torque, the latter being available between 1500 and 4000 RPMs and it works with a 16 man transmission, which is certainly music to a car enthusiast ears.
The drive train pairing is wonderful when driving around normally it's quiet and gets going from stops with no lag issues.
So the six speed gearbox operation is butter with how smooth it goes in the years and the light clutch is easy to operate.
EPA fuel economy figures are passable 22 miles per gallon in the city and 32 miles per gallon on the highway with the manual transmission or the available 10 speed automatic.
During a weekend mix driving, I observed 27 miles per gallon, which is one better than the EPA's 26 mile per hour combined figure.
And that's impressive considering my lead footed ways.
When you put the spurs to it, this thing does get going.
There's healthy pull throughout the rev range and feels especially happy as attack approaches the 6800 RPM redline.
One thing that I wish was a little bit better about the engine is throttle response.
It's not bad, just slightly muted and noticeable when rev matching.
I know it's not a race car but a family sedan, but it's still on my My wish list.
To sharpen reflexes the sport gets the affer mentioned 19 inch wheels wrapped to the Goodyear tires, stiffer springs and thicker anaerobe bars to help the Accord constantly stick through gradual and sharp curves.
Steering has some weight to it, though it could use some more is responsible inputs.
And the brakes are strong to get matters slow, adding to the fun factor.
The good news here is that the upgraded chassis components don't take a lot away from ride quality bumps are still smoothed out and comfort is just fine for daily driver.
Driving [SOUND].
The 2020 Honda accord starts 2.0 t starts at about $ 32000.
In my mind that's more than reasonable for a mid sized sedan that offers a whole lot.
Like attractive looks, comfort, utility, tech And is engaging behind the wheel.
The only car that outfox is this in the fun to drive department is the Mazda six.
But sadly, that's no longer available with the male transmission.
So if you're a three pedal fan shopping class, you're gonna have to go to the Honda dealer and get yourself one of these.
And that's not a bad thing at all.
