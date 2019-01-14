2020 Ford Explorer ST is a fast 400-horsepower people mover
A year ago Ford revealed the Edge ST.
Which was the first blue [INAUDIBLE] SUV to receive the ST performance badge.
And now a year later it's being joined by this.
The Explorer ST, that is just one part of the all new sixth generation Explorer family Arriving for the 2020 model year.
The ST replaces the Explorer Sport in the lineup, gaining a punchier engine, tighter chassis tuning, and exclusive styling.
A specifically tuned version of the three liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine found in the Platinum model powers the ST, delivering 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque, up from 365 horses and 380 pound-feet in the Platinum.
That works with a ten speed automatic speed transmission with paddle shifters that sends power to all four wheels tuned to rip off quicker gear changes.
To get the most out of the hot rod explorer a sport mode can be engaged to caught more aggressive throttle mapping, altered gear bot shift schedule, weightier steering, and a louder engine out.
With a 0 to 60 mile per hour time of 6.7 seconds, the Explorer ST is quicker than the Range Rover Sport, equipped with a three liter supercharged V6 that does it in 6.8 seconds.
Top speed is estimated at 143 miles per hour, making it the fastest three row SUV under $60,000, according to Ford.
For improved handling, the ST receives unique shocks, springs and 21 inch wheels wrapped with Pirelli tires.
And to up brake muscle, a big brake package is available with unique booster calibration.
Visually setting the ST apart from the rest of the Explorer lineup is a unique front grille with mesh insert, gloss black accents, dual quad exhaust tips and red painted brake calipers.
Inside, there's a flat bottom steering wheel, exclusive accent stitching, and for performance, scuff plates.
The 2020 Ford Explorer ST will hit showrooms this summer along with the rest of the new six generation lineup.
Pricing isn't available yet but an increase over the sport's $46625 starting price tag wouldn't be shocking given the ST's healthier performance gains.
I will say that I'm mildly intrigued by this thing with the power and tighter suspension that could very well make it a fun family hauler.
We'll just have to see when we finally get to drive it.
