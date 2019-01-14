2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid is a green, family-carrying machine
While there is the promise of fuel economy improvements to the 2020 Explorer with the standard 2.3-liter turbo 4-cylinder and new 10-speed automatic transmission over the previous model, Those shopping the three row crossover SUV class looking for maximum efficiency will likely wanna check this out, the first ever Explorer Hybrid.
The Explorer Hybrid's drive train combines a 3.3 liter naturally [UNKNOWN] V-6 made into a traditional 10 speed torque converter automatic transmission with an electric motor and 1.5 killowatt hour lithium ion battery pack mounted underneath the second row seats.
In total it produces 302 horsepower and 336 pounds to the torque and has a top speed of 123 miles per hour.
Field economy figures aren't available yet but whatever they are surely will be measured against the 30 miles per gallon.
city and 28 mile per gallon highway, EPA estimates of the Toyota Highlander Hybrid.
That's standard with the CTE and all wheel drive.
The explorer on the other hand is standard with rear wheel drive, while all wheel drive is available as an option.
The Explorer Hybrid is capable of all electric motoring of speeds up to thirty miles per hour for 2 miles on a fully charged battery.
With expected total driving range of more than 500 miles.
Ford says the hybrid will not suffer from any off road limitations compared to its peer gas counterpart.
And it's only slightly slower than the 2.3 liter turbo model to 60 miles per hour.
However, tow capacity does take Take a small hit.
Properly equipped gas models with the 2.3 liter engine pull up to 5,300 pounds, while the hybrid is rated at 5,000, which to its credit is still better than the Highlander hybrid by 1,800 pounds.
The 2020 Ford Explorer hybrid will arrive in dealers this summer, along with the rest of the new Explorer lineup, and likely will carry a price premium over the regular gas version, that begins at 33,800 and And $60.
Exactly how much remains to be seen, but I'm gonna guess that it's gonna be competitive with the $37,000 Highlander Hybrid.
