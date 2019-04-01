2019 Toyota Highlander is an old, but still solid crossover SUV
The current generation Toyota Highlander hit the scene in 2014 since then it's went through a mid cycle update a couple years ago but it's still simply old compared to newer cross overs out now but the Chevy Traverse Subaru Ascent and Volkswagen Atlas.
But the Highlander has shown staying power.
Somehow it's turned in its best sales year in 2018, selling more than 244,000.
So heading into its sixth model year existence, this Highlander Limited has got some momentum that I'm sure Toyota hopes to keep riding.
Unfortunately, that momentum will have to continue without the help of any noteworthy styling revisions.
The outside of the 219 Highlander is almost entirely carried over to still be its fairly bland understated self.
The only tiny update on this [INAUDIBLE] are the chrome LED fog lights.
Inside, there are zero changes.
The layout is still intuitive with big eight track controls.
There are lots of spots to stash things.
Good passenger space in the front couple of rows, and nearly 83 cubic feet of cargo space with both rows of rear seats folded.
However, the overall design is looking dated.
The material quality is just okay, and the third row only has enough space for small passengers.
You're not going a stuff an adults back there, unless you don't particular care for them.
The in tune info tech remains responsive and easy to work for you offering things like, standard navigation, JBL audio, and bluetooth.
However, it lacks carpool play, engine auto, and a Wi-Fi hotspot that along with less vibrance screen graphics are another indication of the high landers advance age.
But if you want a closer look at all the infotainment and safety tech found inside of here you can check out of separate tech check video.
Power in the Highlander is a 3.5 liter V6.
6 making 295hp and 265ft-lb torque.
It works on the 8 speed automatic transmission that with AWD returns an EPA estimate 20mpg in the city and 26mpg on the highway.
Toyota says it lets the Highlander pull up to 5000lb.
It is [INAUDIBLE] drivetrain, smooth engine, well-timed gear-box shifts Driver response at tip in is lazy, but after that it just goes.
So pulling out into traffic and making passes aren't an issue at all.
Comfort is the name of the game when it comes [UNKNOWN] the highlanders handling.
And there's certainly nothing wrong with that.
In fact, on the [UNKNOWN] road here in Michigan with frosties and potholes, the [UNKNOWN] suspension is great.
Sure, there's a lot of movement, under braking and [UNKNOWN] corners but it's not sloppy Steering is lightly weighted and has some play on the center, making the car not particularly fun to drive but that's just kinda part of the car's character.
And with all wheel drive and decent Bridgestone tires, it gets through snow just fine.
At the end of the day, I prefer something that's a little livelier to wheel around.
Like a Pilot or a Mazda CX-9.
However, I do understand why this old Highlander still sells so well.
It's a comfortable and competent crossover which a lot of people are looking for.
The 2019 Toyota Highlander starts at thirty two thousand six hundred and twenty five dollars with a base four cylinder engine and front wheel drive.
But as with most car in this segment the price can climb quickly.
Case in point, this well equipped all wheel drive, limited model here stickers for $45,000.
What would I do?
Well, I've already said a Pilot or a CX-9 would get my money but if you're looking for a solid and comfortable three row crossover, I wouldn't blame you if you want the Toyota.
The only other thing I'll say to that is an all new Highlander generation should be appearing real soon.
So it may be worth waiting a little if you can
