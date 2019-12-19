2019 Kia K900: Understated, underrated

[MUSIC]
Keith first generation K900 was not the best seller in the state, so I'm willing to bet that a lot of you didn't even know the Korean automaker sold a luxury fanat yet here it is, again in its second generation and it might just be the best luxury sedan that you've never heard of.
Grab shotgun with me in this top of the line VIP model and let's take a fourth Ben.
He's not over the last couple of years has been the power to surprise and when you settle in behind the wheel of the K 908 is surprisingly luxurious I mean, you got these nice Napa leather seats.
There's nice matte wood all over the place.
There's even like metal finish on the grill for the speakers and on the dashboard.
It's a really good looking cabin, none of that cheap stuff that you kind of typically associates with the brand.
I mean take, for example, the seat They're all power adjustable in this car but the driver's seat has 20 way power adjustability.
Look at how much vertical adjustment I have on this thing.
It just keeps on going.
You're gonna touch the ceiling fit, there it is touching the ceiling.
That's crazy.
And when Keith home country of Korea, the King 900 actually served as a limousine.
Not like a stretch limo, sort of like a black car that you chauffeur people around in.
So this VIP model we're in inherits a really nice set of back seats.
They're both power adjustable but the one on the passenger side has access to a chauffeur mode and what that does is it slides the front passenger seat forward and down to maximize the amount of leg room.
Let you get back there while also keeping the seat out of the driver the way I can still see the rear view mirror when is pushed all the way for that's really cool.
Now back up front and center in the dashboard we've got a 12.3 inch version of key in UVO infotainment system we really like this software on smaller screens in on this gigantic display where it can really spread out It just really works well, you can use a touchscreen or you can use the controller down here on the console.
And Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard so even if you don't like it, you can bring your own tech.
Now the VIP model in addition to the nicer back seats also has a massive 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster that is customizable with a variety of different gauge layouts.
Basically they sort of changed their design depending on the drive mode that you're in.
So in sport you get something dark and sporty and comfort or eco you get something cooling relaxing.
And then the custom mode you get this really cool purple [UNKNOWN] looking thing.
Speaking of the drive modes the key k 900 performance is based on the same underpinnings of the stinger which we love.
That means under the hood we've got a 3.3 liter twin turbo charged to be six engine making 365 horsepower and 376 pound feet of torque and it is sporty mode.
This thing pulls.
Now full disclosure, this isn't the first time I've driven this car.
I've actually been able to drive the Korean version of it over in full near Kia's RND facility and the K 900 they have over there has a really soft suspension but the one we have here in the States, this one we're in now actually has a suspension set up that is a lot more in common With the stinger and that means that it's airing more on the side of sports Sedan, not big comfy cloud.
I wouldn't go so far as to call this car nimble.
She is pretty big, but I would say that it does feel athletic and that's partially due to the gobs of power that we've got going to the all wheel drive system which is standard and the adaptive suspension, which in its sporty s mode is actually pretty firm.
It's keeping this car nice and flat in the In the corners.
Now as key as flagship model, this bad boy is gonna come pretty much fully loaded at every trim level.
There are only two to choose from, but that means that no matter which way you go, you're going to get all of the safety technology in [UNKNOWN] arsenal Out of the box, you can check out our full review of run the roaster calm to learn more about all of that.
Overall I feel like the K 900 is definitely packing a very luxurious cabin a lot of technology that I like and I especially like how they've adapted this big comfortable sedan and it's something that's actually fun for the North American market.
I think it's the winner, but only time will tell how well it Little sale with the K 900 key is targeting what it calls the stealth wealth segment people who want really nice things but still want to look frugal in front of their neighbors and it's priced it accordingly.
Expect the base k 900 luxury to start at around $60,000 very well equipped.
And this VIP model with its fancy chauffeur rear seat to top out the line at around 64,000 [UNKNOWN] Not a terribly bad price to combine Kia Stinger performance with the luxurious cabin like this.
