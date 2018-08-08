2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo: A true hot-hatch contender

Hyundai
2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo: A true hot-hatch contenderThe second-generation Veloster's new R-Spec trim makes a compelling appeal to car enthusiasts.
Transcript
[MUSIC] When Hyundai Veloster burst onto the scene in 2011 it was a fun and funky entrance in its class. But the turbo model didn't exactly set our hearts our fire like some of its rivals. Now though we've got the second generation Veloster, and I need you to find out whether this turbo aspect model has more punch. But first go on to the The new Veloster doesn't look all that different. But the design is crisper and more mature than before. It's also a little longer and a little wider, with a bit more head room for rear seat passengers. But don't worry, the Veloster is still slightly unconventional, two doors on the passenger side and just one on the drivers side. Plus a center exit exhaust. I really like the way this car looks both outside and in Aside from the fake plastic vents on the rear [UNKNOWN]. [MUSIC] Given that this is the turbo model, let's start by talking about its turbo charged engine. It's a 2.6 liter with 201 horsepower on 195 pound feet or torque. And it scurries along quite nicely. The turbo comes on early and easily, so it always feels like this car has plenty of power. Now in terms of outright horsepower, fence down a little bit compared to rivals like a Volkswagen GTI, Ford Focus ST, or a Honda Civic SI. But the velocity has so much torque and such quick throttle response that it feels just as quick as those cars out on the road. [BLANK_AUDIO] It doesn't however sound all that exciting all the time. There's this artificial sound generator system which lets you pick how much engine noise you want. Personally, I don't really like using the speakers to make a sporty car sound sporty. But the upshot is that this car can be really quiet when you're just commuting in it. And then you can get a little bit more audible excitement, but when you're driving it more enthusiastically. [SOUND] This six speed manual transmission has a linkage developed in partnership with aftermarket company B&M. And not only does it have these incredibly short throws but it's also got this wonderful Goldilocks balance between everyday ease of use And nice, satisfying mechanical heft. Couple that with the lovely positive clutch feel and roam you way through the gears is really satisfying. It also goes around corners quite well, thanks to the upgraded suspension compads of the base Veloster. Turning is quick and this is a fun car to flick through bends. There is a lot of grip too. Because the 18 inch are shot in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires. One caveat, though, if you get the optional seven speed dual clutch transmission, you won't get those sticky tires. [BLANK_AUDIO] The Veloster was a competent daily driver, too. Ride quality is compliant except for over the biggest bumps like expansion joint It's reasonably fuel efficient. Rated for 26 miles [INAUDIBLE] city and 33 mpg highway with this manual transmission. And although they's some wind noise when you're at interstate speeds, overall, the cabin is pretty quite. Being a hatchback, you can also fit a lot of cargo in the back of the Veloster especially because you can fold down the rear seats for even more space. But just as with the last Veloster, the styling means that there's a high lift over height for that trunk which can make moving bulky, heavy things in and out a little bit of a chore. This [INAUDIBLE] model is the most affordable version ... the Veloster Turbo. But it's still got a really nice complement of standard equipment. Things like push button start, LED headlights, pre-collision breaking, and lane keep assist. This agent touch screen entertainment system is excellent and it supports Apple Car Play and Android Auto as standard. For a more detailed run down of all the tech in this car be sure to look for our video at theroadshow.com. Still the Veloster isn't without its letdowns. Having the coupe style door on the driver side means I've got a bigger blind spot over my shoulder. And come on. No one looks at this and is fooled into thinking that it's a coupe. The brakes work pretty well. But the soft pedal feel is a little uninspiring for a sporty car. And there really isn't any steering feel at all for this This wheel. The Veloster Turbo comes in three different trim levels. This R-Spec model comes only with a six speed manual transmissions and it's just under $24,000. Then there's a version with a seven speed dual clutch transmission for about $26,000. And finally the loaded up Turbo Ultimate cost 27,500 to $29,000. Depending on which of the transmissions you get. Of the three though, I still think I would go for this aspect model, it's just such good value considering how much car you get. [SOUND] Don't get me wrong, though I'm not saying you should only buy the Hyundai Veloster Turbo because it's good value for money. It is genuinely a ton of fun to drive, yet it's still mature enough that you'd be happy using it as your daily driver. For those reason, I'm really impressed with the new Veloster. [MUSIC]