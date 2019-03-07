2019 Hyundai Elantra packs impressive safety and infotainment tech
Buying an affordable car doesn't mean you can't have all the best modern tech and safety features.
This 2019 Hyundai Elantra, for instance, has loads of both.
Let's check out all the tech inside this new compact sedan.
In terms of entertainment all the base Elantra SE comes standard with the seven inch touch screen entertainment system.
And this eight inch touch screen that you see here is optional.
On both of those version Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard.
Now the limited model I'm driving today also comes with built in navigation...
And with the wireless phone charging pad next to the USB port upfront.
The software interface is really easy to use.
It's got bright colors.
It's got really big fonts and icons.
It's really simple to look at at a glance.
You start at this straightforward enough home screen that shows you navigation map and a little preview of what you're listening to on the audio system.
Jumping through the menu structure is super simple as you work to do things like Bluetooth phone call and navigation, picking music sources, or just changing some of the car's settings.
In addition, there is a 4.2 inch color trip computer in the instrument cluster.
It has basic things like a digital speedometer and fuel economy information It can also show navigation info, tire pressures, and let's me change a lot more settings for the car as well.
Active Safety Technologies is also an abundance on this car, and the best part is most of the features are standed on every trim level except for the most basic SE Model.
You get automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, and the driver attention [UNKNOWN] so that once if you get into drowsy This limited model also has adaptive cruise control and pedestrian detection for the pre-collision system.
In other words, this car has all of the same active safety features you'd expect on other sedans in its price range.
In fact, this car even will give me a warning if I'm about to open the door in the way of an oncoming pedestrian or cyclist, and that's a feature we don't see in many cars outside of the luxury realm so far And that's a rundown of all the tech you'll find inside the 2019 Hyundai Elantra.
For a full review of this compact Sedan, be sure to visit us at the road show dot com.
