2019 Honda Pilot Elite: A strong crossover gets stronger

With minivans carrying an uncool [UNKNOWN]
with many folks, people have been turning to three real crossovers in droves to carry their families.
Hence, all the options available today, like the Chevy Traverse, Ford Explorer, Nissan Pathfinder, Volkswagen Atlas, and most recently, the Subaru Ascent.
And there's also this, the Honda Pilot, which has just updated for 2019.
The changes begin with light styling revisions to the already attractive exterior, that includes a new fascia with redone grill More chrome and larger fog lights.
Out back there's a new bumper, tail lights and more chrome as well.
Inside, there's an updated gauge cluster with a bigger TFT display.
But it's the infotainment tech updates that are most noteworthy.
There's a new display audio system with and eight inch touch screen that's responsive to commands, swipe between menus, and it's intuitive to use.
It's got a wi-fi hotspot and is capable of running both Apple Car Play and Android Auto, but the best upgrade of all is the addition of a physical volume [UNKNOWN] For the kids at back, the DVD entertainment systems gets a larger 10.2 inch screen for 2019, but for a closer look at all the technology featured inside of this pilot, take a look at our separate [UNKNOWN]
video.
The cabin is spacious with even the third-row seats offering reasonable comfort that are easy to get to with the second Kevlar seats offering one-touch access.
Then when you need the [UNKNOWN], folding the rearmost seats down opens up nearly 47 cubic feet of space, which grows to 84 with the secondary seats folded down which is a A lot of space.
Power comes from a 3.5 liter V6 with 280 horsepower now with the quicker stop/start system which is good enough for me to not turn off.
That works with a retuned nine speed automatic transmission in this elite model that's definitely smoother off the line and to work through gears, but there's still some gear hunting from time to time.
Overall the drive train is powerful enough in all situations and is estimated to return 19 miles per gallon in the city, and 26 miles per gallon on the highway.
And it handles well, all things considered, with reasonably weighty and responsive steering, not much body roll, and it confidently takes corners on the 20-inch tires.
The downside to the 20s is that it does crash some over bumps, for a ride that's not super Comfortable.
It's not overly harsh, but you do feel impacts from medium to large ruts in potholes.
Those looking for a smoother ride quality will probably want to opt for the Pilot LX or the EX that comes standard on 18 inch wheels.
So the 2019 Honda Pilot has improved in the technology and drive train departments helping it remain one of the top picks in the super competitive large crossover segment.
With a base price of $32,500 it's competitively priced.
But of course the price tag can climb substantially.
This top of the line elite model costs $49,000 Which, believe it or not, is on par with premium versions of the Atlas, Traverse, and Explorer.
