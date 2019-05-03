2019 Ford Edge steers to the middle of the road

Hi Road Show fans!
I know what you're thinking, another midsize crossover.
But look, y'all keep buying them, so I gotta keep talking about them.
And, I'm happy to talk about the 2019 Ford Edge.
She might not be the sexiest beast in the parking lot, but she does have performance and technology.
[MUSIC]
Now the Edge is really isn't living on it when it comes to it's looks.
Yes, for 2019 there's a new design for the front and rear.
There's different wheels, but on a whole it's just kind of a, I mean maybe it's the color.
Maybe if it were on a blue or a red I wouldn't feel the same way, but as it stands like this thing could get lost in the parking lot for the rest of its life and I would not be sad about it.
But for those of you who like substance over style, you'll probably gonna like the Edge.
Last year's 3.5 liter V6 is replaced by a two liter eco-boost turbo charged engine pulling out 250 horsepower.
Also new this year is an eight speed automatic, putting the power down to the front wheels although all-wheel drive is optional.
And that transmission gets a new nifty little rotary shifter instead of a standard in-line [UNKNOWN] Jupyter
You know Parnell Park, reverse neutral drive low handle.
[MUSIC]
On the whole I really like how this power plant performs.
I mean the acceleration is quick.
The transmission doesn't seem in the background and doesn't get in the way although it's a little late.
Easy to down shift but their is a sport button that helps mitigate that and I'm not really going to say that this is a sporty car.
But it certainly handles well enough for mom and pop soccer practise.
Most of my time was spent on the Edge on a 1000 mile round, Trip.
And I have to say this cruise control is really, really good.
Most systems err on the side of caution, but this one actually behaves the most like a human driver in any other mid market car that I've tested.
So when the car in front of me moves out of the way, it's quick to accelerate.
It doesn't leave too much space between me and the guy in front of me.
So no one's cutting in.
That combined with a lane centering feature means that for my drive, I mean
[MUSIC]
Mostly just paid attention to the road and caught up on my podcast.
I really like how comfortable and quiet the cabin is.
I've got heated and cooled front seats, and I've got over 39 cubic feet of space behind the second row, so there was plenty of room for any luggage that I had on my road trip.
Gas mileage, however, well, this gets 29 miles per gallon on the highway, 25 combined.
Most of my time was spent on the highway and I was getting 26 so I mean it could have been better but certainly could have been a lot worse.
[MUSIC]
Other heavy hitters in the class come with a larger 3.5 liters six cylinder engine so you get more power.
Other than the 250 horses found here in the Edge.
The Honda Passport, which we really, really like comes in at 280.
The Nissan Morono pushes out 260 horse power, and the new Chevy Blazer knocks It out of the park with 305 ponies from its available 3.5 liter engine.
Really, the Ford Edge is for people who put a premium on space and driver assistance technology on everything else.
[MUSIC]
The 2019 Ford Edge in titanium trim starts at about $38,500 But this guy's got some options and destination, bringing your total up to about 45.
While I really enjoyed my time inside of the Ford Edge, I just wish I enjoyed looking at it from the outside.
[MUSIC]