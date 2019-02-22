2019 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is a classic drop-top
The seventh generation of the Chevrolet Corvette come to us in 2014.
And it's [INAUDIBLE] in five years and guys is showing it's age just a little bit, but it remains one of the best performance bargains out there.
Now, unfortunately Chevy didn't do me a solid and they did not send me the big nasty super charged Z06.
But they did send me a convertible with the Z 51 performance package.
So, let's find the long way home.
This Z51 performance package is a must if you want to get the most out of your Corvette.
It's got performance breaks, performance exhaust, performance electronic limited slip differential, performance transmission, performance well I mean you get the idea, right?
Plus it has the net effect of giving you more horsepower and torque.
450 horses and 400 165 pound feet of torque are coming out of this 6.2 liter naturally aspirated V8.
Power goes to the rear wheels as God intended it through an eight-speed automatic transmission, which is definitely from the devil.
I don't understand how a car that can be so flat in the corners can have such a Amazing levels of grip thanks to those super wide tires, and still have a transmission that's just not tuned for sport at all.
I mean peak torque comes in at 4,600 RPM and this thing wants to lase around back roads in sixth gear.
Sure, it upshifts quickly enough, but that's all the detriment [UNKNOWN] fun.
But it does do wonders for gas mileage.
This thing gets an EPA fuel rating of 18 miles per gallon combined.
And I'm getting over 19, so bonus, I guess.
But the real good news is that there are paddle shifters, and there is a manual mode.
And when you're in this mode.
The car will hold the gears for as long as you want.
So it makes it really, really fun.
I can put it into sport mode, that changes the parameters for my steering and my throttle and my suspension.
And again, super flat cornering, super For amazing levels of grip.
It's just an absolute blast.
So, I haven't had a chance to play with track mode that much.
I mean, it's been raining a lot lately, the roads aren't Really dry all the way.
And let's face it.
Rear-wheel drive, plus summer tires, plus a car that isn't mine?
Yeah, I'm okay with just dialing it back, just a little bit.
Now this C51 does have bigger brakes than the standard Stingray, and I can feel them getting a little bit squirrely under heavy braking, but again I've been keeping the traction control on and that keeps every Everything in check.
The on start up, the [UNKNOWN] sounds awesome.
And all my neighbors think so.
I mean I could put it in to stealth mode but really I wanna make sure they have the pleasure of hearing that rumbling V8 start up every single morning.
[SOUND] But, when you get this thing out on the road and really get it going, it doesn't really sound that great.
I mean, I've got the four horns of Jericho back there.
Frankly, I expected more.
And you don't have much of a weight penalty in the convertible.
This only weighs 68 pounds more than Then the coup.
But you do suffer with trunk space.
There's only ten cubic feet of space back there, but it's really in the interior that the Covet starts showing it's age, I mean I do like the surround cabin and I like that the screen and all the controls are angled towards me but on the whole the materials in here kind of surpa....
And the quality in the design, it's just not there.
Now when you think about it, the Corvette really occupies a really weird space, right?
I mean, it's a two-seat, rear-wheel drive convertible that goes 0 to 60 in 3.7 seconds.
So what does it compete against?
I mean, I suppose you could go buy a Porsche if you wanna spend $120,000 on a nine An 11 GTS.
You're gonna spend that kind of money as well on a Mercedes Benz GT, roadster.
In terms of American Muscle, there's nothing that really directly competes.
I mean, yeah, you can get a five liter Mustang in the drop top, but that's got a backseat.
You can get a Challenger or a Charger but again, it's got a backseat.
And those are dedicated hard dogs.
Really the Corvette Just literally lives in a world on its own.
The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible starts at about $60,000.
So you can add an extra $4,000 onto that bottom line for the Z51 performance package Now if it were me, I'd just stop there but this guy has got the two LT mitram as well as a few convenience features like remote start, painted black wheels and that unnecessary automatic transmission, all told you into this bad boy for seventy four thousand eight hundred and fifty five American dollars
