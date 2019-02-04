2019 Chevrolet Blazer is a sharply dressed sport utility vehicle
Though it revives the name, you could argue that the 2019 Chevy Blazer here has more in common with Chevy current cars than its predecessor.
That's partially because it uses a unibody construction as opposed to the old body on frame but also because its design like most of Chevy's current lineup is heavily inspired by the Camaro.
So, let's hop behind the wheel and find out if the new Blazer is as good to drive, as it is to look at.
Chevy's been dosing its line with little bits of Camaro DNA for a while now.
But this new model feels like a blank slate design that is heavily inspired by the Camaro.
Everything from the design of the headlamps and the grille to So the angular profile and muscular flank, you can just feel Chevy's sports car all throughout this SUV's design.
And that makes it one of the best looking cars in Chevy's lineup.
Heck, it's one of the best looking cars in its class.
But does the Blazer back up its sporty looks with good performance?
Well, I haven't really been able to drive the base 2.5 liter that makes 190 V3 horse power, but I have spent some time with this 3.6 liter V6 that makes 305 horse power and 269 pound feet of torque.
And the performance of this power train is smooth and quite, especially around town and on the highway, but it's not necessarily as dynamic as I would expect for something that looks this aggressive, especially because the only gearbox you have available is an It's a nine speed automatic transmission, whether you go 2.5 or 3.6, and that's also going to be tuned for smoothness and efficiency.
It'll put power to the front wheels, though V6 models do have an optional all wheel drive system available to them.
Handling is about what you'd expect from a car of this size.
it is smooth and comfortable.
The steering's nice and light.
This isn't a bad place to spend a long commute or even a road trip.
So if you're looking for something a little more sporty or capable, maybe keep your fingers crossed for a Blazer SS or, ooh, maybe a Trailblazer.
That'd be pretty dope.
Now the Blazer doesn't just look good on the outside, it's also fairly handsome on the inside with some Camaro-inspired details across its dashboard.
But one Blazer-specific detail that I like are these large vents that double as the temperature controls for the climate system.
That's a really nice detail.
Now above it you'll find the maybe not so cleverly named but well designed Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system.
Features an 8-inch screen and has a smart phone-esque interface that uses these large icons on the main menu.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.
And what's really noteworthy about this thing is it's got six USB ports scattered around the cabin, two of which are fast charge USB PC ports something.
I've only ever seen on pickup trucks from Chevrolet or FDA now I might be tempted to actually use the onboard software instead of just going straight to Android auto this time because it's so well designed a feature that I really like on this system is the user profile function.
That allows you to save a user profile to the vehicle that gets uploaded to the cloud with all of your preferences for things like your temperature controls.
How you like your hands free calls handled, maybe even your radio stations eventually.
And when you get into another GM vehicle that has the infotainment three system you'll be able to download that profile and then just have everything the way you like it.
As soon as you step into the car.
Eventually it'll be a really nice feature for sharing multiple vehicles but for now it's still really useful for a household that shares a single vehicle because you can store multiple profiles to one car.
To keep your radio preset separate from your significant others.
We've also got some cool safety features including Chevrolet's rear camera mirror here.
That allows you to toggle between regular rear Rear view mirror or a live feed from a camera mounted on the tailgate.
The advantage being that the tailgate camera gives you a wider angle view and you don't get dazzled at night.
We've also got a lot of active safety features available to the Blazer, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane keeping steering assist Adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, basically all of those advanced driver aid features that we like to see in a vehicle of this class and at this price point.
Speaking of price, let's dig into that.
The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer starts with around $30,000 for the base model but the 40 year RS and better equiped premiere model has bumped that to between 42 and $45,000 before options.
Now it's already made a really strong first impression as one of the better looking cars in its segment.
But then the Blazer followed up with solid performance and some pretty cool technology inside.
Of course we're gonna need more time then this first rev allows to reach a full conclusion, so be sure to keep it locked for an upcoming full review over on the roadshow.com.
