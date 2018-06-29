2019 BMW R NineT Urban G/S: A true modern classic

BMW
2019 BMW R NineT Urban G/S: A true modern classicBMW's latest R NineT might just be its most charming yet, even if its name is a little unsettling for classic G/S fans.
Transcript
[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Welcome to the world of the modern classic. Factory restomod bikes that look and sound like beautiful pieces of classic machinery, but offer modern features. Modern price tags, too. This is the hottest category in motorcycles today and BMW's R9T's perhaps the best looking. BMW makes five different flavors of this bike and this is the most recent. It's the BMW R9T urban GS and while that name may sound a bit like an oxymoron if you're a fan of classic beamers The truth is it's actually a pretty great bike. Let's take a closer look. Yes we'll throw a leg over this thing soon enough, but since modern classics are as much about looks as they are about performance. I figured we'll start with some epic slow pans to appreciate the design of this beautiful thing. Now while the tank is lifted straight from the other [UNKNOWN] variance. The distinctive headlight fearing and that high front fender give the urban g s a look that is a definite throwback to the r 80 g s from the 80s. That plus the white tank and red seat make this something of an homage to BMW's [UNKNOWN] car winning rides of yer but don't be fooled by that styling [MUSIC] [SOUND] [MUSIC] [SOUND] You see, this bike may look like an off-roader. But really, it's much more destined for urban pursuits. Hence, the word urban in the name. Yes, you can spec it with a set of knobbly tires if you're so inclined. But really, I don't know why you would. The bike's actually really comfortable out here on twisty roads, and even on city streets, it's really nice to ride. The pegs are in a comfortable. Place and the handle bars have you sitting nice and high. And the seat, which is wide and flat, I find to be pretty comfortable, but I don't think everyone's going to like that necessarily. This, I think, is a bike that you can reasonably cover a lot of miles on and still have a lot of fun. The overall fit and finish on the bike is quite nice, as well. Everything is nicely powder coated or painted and even the plastics are of a real high quality. Being a BMW, all the Is also quite nice. So overall it has a feel of a premium bike, which you'd expect since they're definitely charging a bit of a premium price. But the most important part of any motorcycle of course, is the motor. Like the other R9T's, the Urban GS is powered by BMW's classic air cooled boxer twin that actually saw its first service in a real GS. Over a decade ago. Back then, it was rated for 110 horsepower and 89 pound-feet of torque. Here's it's for 100 horsepower and 86 pound-feet of torque. Yes, that means the bike has properly its heritage designation, but don't read that as hate. While those figures are somewhat modest by modern meter bike standards there's more than enough scoot here. [MUSIC] OK, so this isn't BMW's most high-tech, advanced motor on the planet. But despite the fact that it's a little bit old, it actually works really well on this bike. Boxer twins are all about torque and in here for sure... this bike has tons of it. Any time you crack open the throttle. [LAUGH] It just surges forward. It's definitely not an engine that's intended for high speed runs around a race track. It's much more about squirting through traffic or blasting out of twisty corners like this. It's a really fun motor and sounds really great with this exhaust. It's a little bit raspy, a little bit raucous. It sounds great. It definitely makes me want to crack open that throttle. [BLANK_AUDIO] And enjoy the ride. But there are some complaints about this motor, probably the biggest one is you get a lot of vibration here and that can be a little bit tiring on the highway. You'll want to keep the revs low, to kind of minimize that. Maybe not the best motor for touring. But for blasting around country roads like this. It's really, really fun. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Yes the Urban GS is mostly about looks. But thankfully, it's really great to ride too. It's nimble and torquey enough to be fun but stable and comfortable enough for daily riding. And it just oozes character. And when you're talking about modern classics, that's really what it's all about. [MUSIC] [SOUND]