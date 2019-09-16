2019 Audi A6: A sharp-dressed sedan

[MUSIC]
Quick, name your favorite Audi model.
I'm willing to bet that most of you didn't just blurt out the humble a fix here, but maybe you should have this midsize sedan fits in a sweet spot.
Now these lineup giving you almost all the performance and technology of the flagship eight at a much more manageable size.
got shot going me and Goldilocks here on CIC
[MUSIC]
Now, I still love a good sport compact like Audi's RS3, but Lately these larger mid sized Sedans, like the A6 here, have really started to grow on me.
Maybe I'm just getting old.
Either way, the A6 is mechanically very similar to Audi's flagship A8, sharing the same three liter turbo charged V6 engine, making 335 horsepower, and 369 pound Widget put through the same seven feet dual clutch automatic transmission and Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system which is standard.
It also features the same 48 volt mile hybrid system.
However, the 86 is about 500 pounds lighter than the AA which means it's feel a little bit more engaging off the line and the round corners.
However, overwhelming performance isn't really the point.
Here, it does feel like it has an adequate amount of power but he's placed more of an emphasis on the feeling of lightness and efficiency in the fixes performance.
At least the feeling of efficiency.
Actual fuel economy sits at a pretty average for this class 25 miles per gallon combined.
The only real performance nitpick I have is that the engine is sometimes a little bit too quiet.
I'd like to actually hear it when I put it in dynamic mode.
And the only ergonomic complaint I have is the placement of these our buttons on the steering wheel.
As is whenever I'm really chucking this thing into a corner I have a bad habit of hitting the skip forward button.
causing me to move on to the next track when whatever song I'm listening to, it's just getting to the good part.
The rest of the cabin is sparse and pretty minimum interpretation of luxury.
And I really like that it's sort of the opposite of the modern Baroque interior that you get and modern Mercedes Benz is like the new E Class and I really liked both styles.
Whichever, what I prefer on a given day really depends on whether I'm in a blight nad futuristic outing mood or a more heavy and luxurious feeling binge mood.
Now, Audi has held an advantage in dashboard tech for about the last half decade and I'm still really enjoying this newest interpretation of its MMI tech with a two screen touch response system.
Now, a number of automakers have tried to do dual screen setups like this This.
I'm looking at you land rover and infinity, but very few have made as much organizational sense as out he has with this one.
We've got a full deep dive into this technology and the virtual cockpit and a separate video, you'll definitely want to check Check that out to get the full tour.
Thank you technology is also top notch with standard features including prefix for Collision Mitigation system and a standard rear camera.
Now Optionally, you can get a surround camera and a full suite of driver eight features including traffic jam with Lane Keeping steering assist and adaptive cruise control that's going to be a part of a driver assistance package at lower trim level.
Now I'd like to see a lot of those features become standard on the A6, but I've sort of come to terms with the fact that that's just not how luxury German automakers do it.
And part of the buying process is checking just the right boxes to make sure you get exactly the card that you want.
[MUSIC]
Now one of the things I've always liked about Audi is the way the treat lighting.
LED matrix headlamps are available on the 2019 A6 but I'm really enjoying the animation that's played by the daytime running lamps up front and the LED lamps out back whenever you approach the vehicle.
Every Audi model of this generation has a slightly different animation net plaque.
And yes, it's a little gimmicky but it does make locking and unlocking your car feel just a little special every time you do it.
Now, on my eyes, the closest competitor to this car is gonna be the Mercedes Benz E-Class.
It's a good mirror to this vehicle, checking a lot of the same boxes with its own unique and very different Frank Panache.
Volvo's F90 is another alternative for drivers who value style over outright performance and BMW's 5 series ain't bad but it just doesn't spark the same joy in me as the rest of the game.
[MUSIC]
The 2019 Audi A6 starts at 58,900 bucks before destination charges.
But our loaded Prestige model here with all the driver-assisted bells and whistles tips the scales at around $74,000 delivered, still nicely competitive in this midsize luxury class.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
Audi's MMI Touch Response brings haptic feedback to the 2019...
4:02
5 things you need to know about the 2019 BMW X3 M40i
2:39
Five things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Camry TRD
1:55
5 things you need to know about the 2020 BMW M340i
2:44
We drive the VW ID Buggy concept
2:38
Five things you need to know about the 2020 Volvo XC90
2:52
Checking the tech in the 2019 Lexus LS 500h
2:21
2019 Lexus LS 500h Review: Electrified large luxury
5:13
The 2020 Lincoln Aviator takes flight with plug-in hybrid power
5:29
Lincoln's 2020 Aviator can use your phone as its key (hands-on)