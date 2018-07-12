2018 Buick Regal GS: Five things you need to know

Roadshow Video Reviews
2018 Buick Regal GS: Five things you need to knowThe GS looks the business, but it's not quite ready for the corner office.
Transcript
I've spent some time in the left seat of the 2018 Buick Regal GS. That's the more sporty version of the Regal Sportback. And here are five things you definitely want to know. [MUSIC] When I first saw those commercials with the tag line, wait, that's a Buick? I was, like, giant eye roll But really this GS is making me eat my words. This thing is sexy AF. And those headlights in the front are super sleek, I really love the one piece liftgate in the back and this red color sheer perfection. [MUSIC] The GS is powered by a 3.6 liter V6 which is putting out 310 horsepower and 280 Two pound-feet of torque. Now, for those of you keeping score, that's about 60 horsepower more than the base Regal Sportback. Power goes to a nine speed automatic transmission to get down to all four wheels. But the problem is that you can't shift the transmission manually unless it's through the stick. There's no paddle shifters. If there's any car that calls out for some paddle shifters. It's the GS. [MUSIC] The GS comes standard with some pretty racy seats. They've got a massage function for your back. They heat and cool your hind quarters. But if you're a little bit bigger than average Might be kind of uncomfortable. I mean, the bolsters, you can adjust them to be a little bit bigger but still it's a skinny seat indeed. [MUSIC] A WiFi hotspot with 4G LTE connectivity is standard and so is blind spot monitoring. But if you want the good stuff like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and a head up display Well, it's going to cost you about $1700 with the package. The 2018 Buick Regal Regal GS starts at about $40,000. Now that is a huge premium over the regular Regal Sportback, but if you look at the Audi A5, well it's less expensive. But if you look at the Kia Stinger GT, it's about 2-3,000 more. [MUSIC] Well, that's five super interesting things that you need to know about Buick's little sports sedan. You can check out a full review, and a whole mess of pictures, over on TheRoadShow.com. [MUSIC]