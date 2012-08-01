2013 Acura ILX Premium

Roadshow Video Reviews
2013 Acura ILX PremiumAcura channels the Integra in a new entry sedan.
Transcript
The tagline for this new Acura is luxury starts here and that's probably code for we never actually killed off the Integra. Let's take a look at -- -- new entry level sporting compacts today in the ILX and check the tech. -- Yeah. It's -- Okay lets give it out of the way yes it's a glorified cynic that's basically the platform underneath BI LX and things -- pretty clear up what you got this latest version of accurate as mighty morphin Power Rangers -- played only -- there. And it's nice and handsome -- here. Then we get to this radical new -- styling does a whole different look for accurate in the rear quarter. Reminds me an awful lot and and I -- behind this to be honest. Intelligent in in the dialect to find -- very familiar accurate I have. And except for one thing you can -- the crown jewel of car tech these days -- navigation system. If you get this 2.4 liter which adds the six speed manual. They think you're buying some kind of a four door track car so you can get the things you do want. Now I like but don't love Honda Acura is an average song -- not sitting too many tears it was gonna -- tape my followed up there. But you end up with this roughly five inch Honda Civic display that we -- but. It's a little bit of a letdown. Which you do that display though once you get over the fact that you're gonna have to W well. Is pretty good stuff. All the audio options that -- -- -- a am FM very clear simple displays you can see XM satellite radio is well done it does a good job of locating channels quickly. And using the metadata well. Obviously an optical disc slot right here. And the aux button multiple presses are gonna bring you to Bluetooth streaming audio which you can see we'll have meta tag information if you've got it on your tracks. You've got pandora support through an iPhone only cable down here to what is also USB dongle. And if you have any kind of iPhone or iPod plugged in here you'll get standard playback of its music as well. -- pandora. Now the phone connection is another interesting wrinkle aside from Bluetooth hands free Bluetooth streaming like I showed you you also get access to the text messaging function of your phone when it's paired. Of these 62 point four earlier cars have a premium package on the of that means you're going to also get the premium audio system which is six speakers as well as a sub 360 watts instead of 160. -- on this guy. -- rather elaborate back -- camera. Which gives you a whole bunch of different views to the stern you back this thing into something it's a crappy driver -- -- -- this is crunchy when the moon roof is closed when its up and get a nice shot of all these greasy McCain chemicals not pretty. Only one model has the 2.4. Liter inline -- And it only comes with a six speed manual there are 32 -- -- and a couple of hybrids but this one is kind of the unique. Card you will which makes no damn sense at all -- or an end to find out that was front wheel drive. The numbers 201 horsepower 170 foot pounds -- torque. Zero to sixty isn't -- -- six of us bought 68 for a car that weighs 2900 to 3000. MPG is twenty to 31 average that it would -- its. That's driving this point four liter ILX reminds you why you don't wanna do your high LX at least that's my hunch I haven't driven -- model but this one. Has just the right amount of power -- overwhelming. But it's never gutless and the power comes on effortlessly are really like that -- that responsive thing I always look -- Message you only have a manual gearbox six speed available on this car and better be a good one and the clutch and the gearbox feel are quite good. The only downside is that typical Honda habit of having RPM -- when you put the collection. I don't know if that's an MP GE preserving strategy or what part of their programming that is but. For the way I drive I hated. In typical Honda fashion these motors never run out of -- This one -- all the way to the -- -- 7100 rpm red line without any pauses. Built like getting getting no squeaks and rattles or -- which is more than I can -- a more expensive -- we've tested -- And the handling is good although you're never forgetting as a front wheel drive car it's got the occasional dark and whole. Of torque steer but when you've got significant -- on the -- -- that's gonna happen. Visibility is also quite good the way they got these pillars arranged. The cars fairly quiet though would -- seventeen inch wheels we get on this trim level which are an inch bigger than stock. You get a lower profile tire and more drumming on California's -- pavement. Ride quality is also not examine the car handles well but it's also not going to be punishing you -- your daily -- I'm gonna write this guy out at 2.4 liter six speed is about thirty great right on the -- delivered and there's nothing had really. If you want to go -- valued at a stepped. Onto its new leader core. Then you can option -- -- -- the deal but they are going down the style also. And a hybrid that's an acquired taste so good luck with --