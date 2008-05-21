Roadshow Video Reviews
2007 Suzuki SX4The rugged, little 2007 Suzuki SX4 makes sense for outdoors types who are prone to getting stuck in the mud in other bargain-basement cars. But don't expect much in the way of on-road infotainment.
Transcript
>> The Suzuki SX4. It's one of those cars that lives in the shadows of the car industry. But that's about to change. [ background music ] We're shedding some light on this car, and the tech inside it. Come along. ^M00:00:10 [ music ] ^M00:00:17 [ background music ] Now the SX4 is a basic car, so the tech payload inside is basic. No navigation commandable, no hands-free Bluetooth. However the audio options are rather interesting, and rather rich. Even the basic head unit is rather delightful. It's only a single disc CD player, but it does have MP3 and WMA disc ability, that's nice. A lot of cars that cost quite a bit more than this don't have both those codecs enabled. You see it's XM ready, it's a relatively easy upgrade to get XM, no Sirius. It's also readily upgraded to have an auxiliary jack. This particular unit doesn't have it, but there's an upgraded unit that has a six disc CD changer, and you'll also get an AUX jack, and you address that right here on this button. You also can get an upgraded audio system as part of that overall improvement, which will have more speakers around the cabinet, a total of nine, eight drivers plus a sub-woofer. There's also an iPod adapter option, a true iPod adapter, and it's reasonably priced on the a la carte menu. So overall you can do some good things on the audio with this car. And otherwise our cabin's pretty Spartan. We don't even have the optional steering wheel mounted audio controls. We don't have cruise control on this car, all that available but not in our particular model. Five speed gear box is also base, four speed automatic is optional. We do have though the three mode intelligent all wheel drive, a Suzuki trademark. This little rocker switch, and an associated indicator there on the gauge are the indication that you have that going on. The engine is the same in any SX4 you'd get, two liter, inline four, and you're gonna get about a hundred and forty three horsepower, hundred and thirty six foot pounds out of it. Now if we got an SX4 we'd get the sport model, that's more CNET'ish. It comes with a six disc in-dash head unit, also of course has MP3, WMA, the auxiliary jack is in there then, additional speakers as I mentioned. You also get a smart key, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls. About sixteen four. The options then would be iPod adapter for one sixty, XM radio is four hundred bucks if you go a la carte with that, automatic transmission another thousand if you wanted it. ^M00:02:18 [ music ]