Performance

The EcoSport uses a diminutive 1.0-liter turbo-3 engine while the C-HR packs a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter I4. You might think that'd make the Ford a bit more efficient, but that's not the case -- even with more power, the Toyota is estimated to achieve a still-not-superb 31 miles per gallon highway, while the Ford tops out at an even-worse 29 mpg. On the road, the Toyota feels a bit more solid from behind the wheel, with better steering and chassis tuning. But while the Toyota is available exclusively with front-wheel drive, you can get the EcoSport with all-wheel drive, though it requires stepping up to the larger 2.0-liter engine which costs an additional $1,450.

Features

Ford will let you outfit your EcoSport with niceties like leather seats, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, a sunroof and a robust infotainment system, the C-HR offers... none of that. On the other hand, while the EcoSport is decidedly light on safety features, every C-HR comes standard with Toyota's full Safety Sense P (TSS-P) suite, including forward pre-collision braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, automatic high-beams and adaptive cruise control.

Design

Neither car does particularly well here. On one hand, the EcoSport has a more traditional SUV shape, though the swing-out rear door is a hassle for backed-in and parallel parking situations. The C-HR, meanwhile, offers a more youthful, expressive design, though its angular styling causes problems for rearward visibility from the driver's seat. Both crossovers look and feel cheap inside, and neither offers best-in-class cargo or passenger space.

Media

If it's a robust infotainment system you seek, you'll definitely prefer the EcoSport. It's available with Ford's full Sync 3 system, which includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, optional navigation, AppLink smartphone mirroring and a WiFi hotspot. The C-HR, meanwhile, offers one head unit across the board, and it doesn't come with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation or even a CD slot.

Overall

While the Ford offers a lot more features, you pay for the privilege. A fully loaded EcoSport can top out well over $28,000, while the most expensive Toyota C-HR comes in at $24,350, before destination. If you want funky style and decent utility on a budget, the C-HR will make a lot of sense, and it's arguably the better vehicle to drive. But for most subcompact SUV customers, the EcoSport's broader trim level strategy and longer list of available equipment will likely be more appealing. I still wouldn't have either over a Honda HR-V or Kia Soul.