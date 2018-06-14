Ford EcoSport VS Toyota C-HR
Ford and Toyota offer slightly different takes on the popular subcompact SUV formula. How do they stack up?
The Good
Plenty of amenities, robust in-car tech, and a super-small footprint means it’s great for congested cities.
The Bad
Smaller than all of its competitors and no more economical. Many interior materials are sub-par, and that swing-out tailgate is a pain.
The Bottom Line
Ford’s rush job to Americanize its global EcoSport results in a vehicle that’s mid-pack at best.
Overview
The Good
Its bold, unique design helps it stand out. Performance is relaxed and the ride is comfortable.
The Bad
The standard infotainment tech lacks all but the most basic functionality. The cabin feels as cheap as it looks.
The Bottom Line
The C-HR looks neat, but there are far better options in this hotly contested segment.
Specs
|Fuel
|Gasoline Fuel
|Fuel
|Gasoline Fuel
|28 MPG
|MPG
|29 MPG
|Basics
|3 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
|Engine
|4 Cylinder Engine
|Front Wheel Drive
|Drivetrain
|Front Wheel Drive
|A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
|Transmission
|A/T, CVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
|Body
|SUVs, Crossovers
|Body style
|SUVs
|Braking & Handling
|4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
|Brakes
|4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
|Power Steering
|Steering
|Power Steering
|Tire Pressure Monitor
|Tires
|Tire Pressure Monitor
|Aluminum Wheels
|Wheels
|Aluminum Wheels
|Technology Features
|Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo
|Audio
|Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, HD Radio
|Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
|Locks
|Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
|Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
|Mirrors
|Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
|Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel
|Tech
|Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Engine Immobilizer, Security System
|Safety
|Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
|Safety Features
|Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
|Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
|Air Bags
|Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
|Cabin
|A/C
|Air Conditioning
|A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
|Cloth Seats
|Seat Trim
|Cloth Seats
|Power Windows, Rear Defrost
|Windows
|Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
|Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
|Seats
|Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
|Dimensions
|99.2 in
|Wheelbase (in)
|103.9 in
|161.3 in
|Length,Overall (in)
|171.2 in
|64.8 in
|Height,Overall (in)
|61.6 in
|3020 lbs
|Base Curb Weight (lbs)
|3300 lbs
|Other Details
|13.6
|Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
|14, 13.2
|Compact
|Spare Tire Size
|Compact
|Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD
|EPA Classification
|Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD