Cadillac CT6 VS Lexus LS 500
Luxury flagships from America and Japan face off.
The Good
Cadillac's new Super Cruise technology is one of the most advanced (and awesome) driver aid systems available today.
The Bad
CUE infotainment is already starting to feel dated relative to the CT6's luxury competitors' tech.
The Bottom Line
The 2018 Cadillac CT6 is a solid luxury value with outstanding driver assistance tech.
Overview
The Good
The LS 500 is Lexus' best interior yet, and the ride is plenty cushy.
The Bad
The F Sport trim sacrifices some softness for very little sport, and that blasted infotainment is frustrating to use.
The Bottom Line
If you look past the awful tech interface, the LS 500 is a good reminder of what Lexus does best.
Specs
|Fuel
|Gasoline Fuel
|Fuel
|Gasoline Fuel
|21 MPG
|MPG
|23 MPG
|Basics
|Turbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
|Engine
|Turbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
|All Wheel Drive
|Drivetrain
|Rear Wheel Drive
|A/T, 8-Speed A/T
|Transmission
|A/T, 10-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
|Body
|Sedans
|Body style
|Sedans
|Generic Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Sun/Moonroof
|Roof
|Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
|Braking & Handling
|4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
|Brakes
|ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
|Power Steering, All Wheel Steering
|Steering
|Power Steering
|Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
|Wheels
|Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
|Technology Features
|MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, HD Radio, Entertainment System
|Audio
|Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
|Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
|Locks
|Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
|Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
|Mirrors
|Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
|Heads-Up Display, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Hands-Free Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Navigation System, Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Parking, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel
|Tech
|Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Telematics, Heads-Up Display, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Keyless Start
|Safety
|Lane Departure Warning, Daytime Running Lights, Night Vision, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
|Safety Features
|Traction Control, Stability Control, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
|Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag
|Air Bags
|Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
|Cabin
|Rear A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
|Air Conditioning
|Climate Control, A/C, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
|Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Seat-Massage, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Cooled Rear Seat(s), Seat Memory
|Seats
|Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Cooled Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat-Massage, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
|Dimensions
|122.4 in
|Wheelbase (in)
|123 in
|204.1 in
|Length,Overall (in)
|206.1 in
|58.0 in
|Height,Overall (in)
|57.7 in, 57.1 in, 57.5 in
|4399 lbs
|Base Curb Weight (lbs)
|4707 lbs, 4751 lbs
|Other Details
|19.5
|Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
|21.7
|Large Cars
|EPA Classification
|Large Cars