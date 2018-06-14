Get a Quote
Cadillac CT6
VS
Lexus LS 500
Get a Quote

Cadillac CT6 VS Lexus LS 500

by Steven Ewing /

Luxury flagships from America and Japan face off.

The Good

Cadillac's new Super Cruise technology is one of the most advanced (and awesome) driver aid systems available today.

The Bad

CUE infotainment is already starting to feel dated relative to the CT6's luxury competitors' tech.

The Bottom Line

The 2018 Cadillac CT6 is a solid luxury value with outstanding driver assistance tech.

Read full review

Overview

The Good

The LS 500 is Lexus' best interior yet, and the ride is plenty cushy.

The Bad

The F Sport trim sacrifices some softness for very little sport, and that blasted infotainment is frustrating to use.

The Bottom Line

If you look past the awful tech interface, the LS 500 is a good reminder of what Lexus does best.

Read full review

Ratings

Performance

While the Cadillac CT6 is available with a trio of four- and six-cylinder engines, the Lexus LS 500 only offers one V6 option. (Both cars additionally have hybrid variants.) In its top spec, the CT6's twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 produces 404 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque; the LS 500, meanwhile, uses a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 with 416 horsepower and 442 pound-feet. Generally speaking, the Lexus is both more comfortable for highway cruising and better mannered on curvy roads. Both cars are EPA-estimated to achieve 18 miles per gallon in the city, though the Lexus' 27-mpg highway rating is slightly better than the Cadillac's 25 mpg. The LS 500 uses a 10-speed automatic transmission, while the CT6 uses an 8-speed unit, which likely makes up for the highway fuel economy improvement.

Media

Cadillac's CUE interface isn't our favorite system on the market, but it's received a number of improvements over the years. The touchscreen offers crisp graphics and average response times, and offers both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Lexus, meanwhile, uses a huge, 12.3-inch display that's bright and colorful, but that's where our compliments end. The feature set may be rich, but it can only be controlled through the company's absolutely infuriating and difficult-to-use (especially while driving) Remote Touchpad. What's more, Lexus doesn't offer the LS with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, which is downright unacceptable.

Features

The CT6's killer app is definitely its optional Super Cruise semi-autonomous functionality, which allows for honest-to-goodness hands-off-the-wheel driving. Otherwise, the two full-size luxury sedans pack a similar smattering of luxurious amenities, with plush, spacious accommodations, optional high-end audio systems and automatic everything.

Design

Say what you will about Lexus' huge spindle grille, it really works on the new LS, especially in F Sport guise. Complemented by slim, LED headlights, big wheels at all four corners, and a long-and-low stance, the LS offers the best mix of elegance and sportiness between the two. That's not to say the Cadillac is ugly, of course -- it's still quite attractive, with handsome lines and a simple, understated approach. We aren't totally onboard with the droopy LED eyeliner, but make no mistake, the CT6 has quite a presence on the road.

Overall

Both Cadillac and Lexus offer well-rounded, less-expensive counterparts to full-size luxury barges like the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Both are packed with great tech, all the comfort and convenience factors you could ask for, and in twin-turbo V6 guises, potent power. Cadillac's Super Cruise tech is absolutely worth your attention, and could be the one feature that puts it above the Lexus for some buyers. But to us, the LS 500's combination of quiet luxury, great style and better on-road dynamics make it our pick, if only by a hair.

Videos / Photos

47

Super Cruising in the 2018 Cadillac CT6 Platinum
46

2018 Lexus LS 500 still sets the course for Japanese flagships
model 2018 Cadillac CT6 Sedan 4dr Sdn 3.0L Turbo Platinum AWD
  • 2018 Cadillac CT6 Sedan 4dr Sdn 3.6L AWD
    2018 Cadillac CT6 Sedan 4dr Sdn 3.6L AWD -
  • 2018 Cadillac CT6 Sedan 4dr Sdn 3.6L Platinum AWD
    2018 Cadillac CT6 Sedan 4dr Sdn 3.6L Platinum AWD -
  • 2018 Cadillac CT6 Sedan 4dr Sdn 2.0L Turbo Luxury RWD
    2018 Cadillac CT6 Sedan 4dr Sdn 2.0L Turbo Luxury RWD -
  • 2018 Cadillac CT6 Sedan 4dr Sdn 3.0L Turbo Luxury AWD
    2018 Cadillac CT6 Sedan 4dr Sdn 3.0L Turbo Luxury AWD -
  • 2018 Cadillac CT6 Sedan 4dr Sdn 2.0L Turbo RWD
    2018 Cadillac CT6 Sedan 4dr Sdn 2.0L Turbo RWD -
  • 2018 Cadillac CT6 Sedan 4dr Sdn 2.0L PLUG-IN RWD
    2018 Cadillac CT6 Sedan 4dr Sdn 2.0L PLUG-IN RWD -
  • 2018 Cadillac CT6 Sedan 4dr Sdn 3.6L Luxury AWD
    2018 Cadillac CT6 Sedan 4dr Sdn 3.6L Luxury AWD -
  • 2018 Cadillac CT6 Sedan 4dr Sdn 3.6L Premium Luxury AWD
    2018 Cadillac CT6 Sedan 4dr Sdn 3.6L Premium Luxury AWD -
  • 2018 Cadillac CT6 Sedan 4dr Sdn 3.0L Turbo Premium Luxury AWD
    2018 Cadillac CT6 Sedan 4dr Sdn 3.0L Turbo Premium Luxury AWD -

Specs

model 2018 Lexus LS 500 RWD
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 AWD
    2018 Lexus LS 500 AWD -
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport RWD
    2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport RWD -
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport AWD
    2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport AWD -
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel Fuel Gasoline Fuel
21 MPG MPG 23 MPG
Basics
Turbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine Engine Turbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
All Wheel Drive Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive
A/T, 8-Speed A/T Transmission A/T, 10-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Sedans Body style Sedans
Generic Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Sun/Moonroof Roof Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Steering, All Wheel Steering Steering Power Steering
Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks Wheels Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, HD Radio, Entertainment System Audio Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry Locks Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
Heads-Up Display, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Hands-Free Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Navigation System, Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Parking, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel Tech Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Telematics, Heads-Up Display, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Keyless Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning, Daytime Running Lights, Night Vision, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Safety Features Traction Control, Stability Control, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag Air Bags Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Rear A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C Air Conditioning Climate Control, A/C, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Seat-Massage, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Cooled Rear Seat(s), Seat Memory Seats Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Cooled Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat-Massage, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
122.4 in Wheelbase (in) 123 in
204.1 in Length,Overall (in) 206.1 in
58.0 in Height,Overall (in) 57.7 in, 57.1 in, 57.5 in
4399 lbs Base Curb Weight (lbs) 4707 lbs, 4751 lbs
Other Details
19.5 Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal) 21.7
Large Cars EPA Classification Large Cars

More VS