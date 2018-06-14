BMW X2 VS Volvo XC40
Pint-size luxury and funky style -- does BMW or Volvo do it best?
The Good
A strong powerplant and snappy transmission give the X2 a bit of verve. Plenty of room for front passengers.
The Bad
Love-it-or-leave-it design ethos. Driving aids are pricey and Apple CarPlay is a $300 option.
The Bottom Line
It's tough to recommend the X2 when it's smaller than the X1, costs more and doesn't offer any noticeably better driving dynamics.
Overview
The Good
It’s fun to look at and lovely to drive. It’s everything we love about the larger XC60 in a smaller package.
The Bad
Sensus infotainment continues to be a buggy experience. Fuel economy is pretty dismal for a small SUV, as well.
The Bottom Line
The compact Volvo XC40 genuinely feels premium. And with its Care by Volvo subscription service, might attract a new set of owners.
|Fuel
|Gasoline Fuel
|Fuel
|Gasoline Fuel
|25 MPG
|MPG
|26 MPG
|Basics
|4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
|Engine
|Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
|All Wheel Drive
|Drivetrain
|All Wheel Drive
|A/T, 8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
|Transmission
|Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T
|Body
|Sedans
|Body style
|SUVs
|Braking & Handling
|ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
|Brakes
|ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
|Power Steering
|Steering
|Power Steering
|Tire Pressure Monitor
|Tires
|Tire Pressure Monitor
|Aluminum Wheels
|Wheels
|Aluminum Wheels
|Technology Features
|Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, MP3 Player, CD Player, Smart Device Integration
|Audio
|MP3 Player, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot
|Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
|Locks
|Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
|Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory
|Mirrors
|Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
|Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Telematics, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade
|Tech
|Cargo Shade, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
|Safety
|Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
|Safety Features
|Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
|Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
|Air Bags
|Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
|Cabin
|Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
|Air Conditioning
|A/C, Climate Control
|Premium Synthetic Seats
|Seat Trim
|Leather Seats
|Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
|Windows
|Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
|Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Seat Memory
|Seats
|Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
|Dimensions
|105.1 in
|Wheelbase (in)
|106.4 in
|172.2 in
|Length,Overall (in)
|174.2 in
|60.1 in
|Height,Overall (in)
|65.3 in
|3662 lbs
|Base Curb Weight (lbs)
|3629 lbs, 3729 lbs
|Other Details
|16.1
|Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
|14.2
|Compact
|Spare Tire Size
|Compact
|Large Cars
|EPA Classification
|Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD