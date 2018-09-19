2019 Nissan Rogue: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

The Nissan Rogue has been on sale in the US since the 2008 model year, and since that time it has gained a lot of popularity. It's currently America's best-selling SUV, outpacing longtime best-selling sedans like the HondaAccord and Toyota Camry. It even nips at the heels of the Ram pickup.

The Nissan Rogue, now in its second generation, received its last major update in 2017. Aside from more standard driver-safety technology, not much is new for the 2019 model year.

Click here to read our most recent Nissan Rogue review.

Powertrain and specs

Nissan Rogues come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque, which is about average for the compact-crossover class. In the Rogue's upper two trims, Nissan also offers a hybrid powertrain made up of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a 30kW electric motor, which altogether produces 176 horsepower. Gas and hybrid versions both route their power to either the front or all four wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for gas-only, front-wheel-drive Rogues is 26 miles per gallon in the city and 33 mpg highway. All-wheel-drive models are a little less efficient at 25/32 mpg. Even so, the Rogue is one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in its class, besting the base, front-wheel-drive Honda CR-V's 26/32 mpg and the base, front-wheel-drive Mazda CX-5's 25/31 mpg.

The front-wheel-drive Rogue Hybrid returns 33/35 mpg and all-wheel-drive versions achieve 31/34 mpg.

Enlarge Image Nissan

Interior

Inside the Rogue, there's plenty of space for up to five passengers and all their stuff. With 39.3 cubic feet behind the second row and 70 cubic feet behind the first row, Nissan's compact crossover sits near the top of its class, besting the Ford Escape's 68 cubic feet of max cargo and the GMC Terrain's 63.3 cubic feet. The Honda CR-V has a slight edge on the Rogue, though, at 75.8 cubic feet.

The Rogue Hybrid's lithium-ion battery sits underneath the rear cargo floor, but the unit only has a minor impact on cargo space. Hybrid models offer 27.3 cubic feet with the rear seats up and 61.4 cubic feet with the second row folded.

Technology

Unlike most competitors, the Nissan Rogue comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a seven-inch touchscreen; that's large compared with most standard screens in the class. Also standard is a four-speaker audio system, satellite radio and Bluetooth streaming.

New for 2019 is standard Rear Door Alert, which will help remind you if you've left something in the rear seats by sensing when you've opened any of the rear doors prior to driving. If after your drive you lock the vehicle and walk away without opening one of the rear doors, the Rogue can chirp its horn several times to remind you that you've left something in back.

The Rogue also sets itself apart from most of its competitors by offering standard pedestrian-detecting collision-mitigation braking, lane-keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and automatic high beams. Other crossovers in this segment typically offer none of those features as standard.

Enlarge Image Nissan

Options and pricing

Across the Rogue's three trims -- S, SV and SL -- base prices range from $24,800 to $31,390 (plus $995 for destination), which is on par for the segment. The base $24,800 Rogue S comes respectably equipped with LED daytime running lights, fog lights, 17-inch steel wheels and the seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Step up to the $26,220 SV trim and you get 17-inch aluminum wheels, remote start, keyless access, push-button start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control, power driver's seat with power lumbar support for the front passenger, heated front seats, a hands-free rear liftgate plus rear sonar and rear automatic braking.

The top-spec SL trim at $31,390 adds 19-inch wheels, leather seats, a heated steering wheel, HD radio, a nine-speaker Bose premium audio system, embedded navigation, surround-view monitor, memory settings for the driver's seat and mirrors, a power passenger seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror with a Homelink transceiver and adaptive cruise control with steering assist.

Hybrid versions add $1,380 to the SV's base price and $150 to the SL's base price, while all-wheel drive costs $1,350 across all trims. Additional options include LED headlights and a panoramic sunroof.

Availability

The 2019 Nissan Rogue is on sale nationwide now.