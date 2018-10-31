2019 Honda Accord: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

The Honda Accord has been a staple of the midsize sedan segment for decades. Now in its 10th generation, the Accord received a complete makeover for 2018, enough to earn it the prestigious North American Car of the Year award.

Because the Accord received a full redesign last year, it enters the 2019 model year with few real updates, and only small pricing adjustments.

Click here to read our most recent Honda Accord review.

Powertrain and specs

The Accord is available with three different engines. LX, Sport, EX and EX-L models come with a 1.5-liter, turbocharged I4 engine, rated at 192 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable transmission is standard, though the 1.5T Sport model can be had with a six-speed manual for no additional charge. In its most efficient trim, the 1.5T engine is estimated to return 30 miles per gallon in the city, 38 mpg on the highway and 33 mpg combined.

Optional on Sport and EX-L models, and standard on the range-topping Touring, is a 2.0-liter, turbocharged I4 engine. With 252 hp and 273 pound-feet of torque, the 2.0T Accord is one of the most powerful sedans in its class, and Sport 2.0T models can be had with a six-speed manual transmission. Other 2.0T models come with a 10-speed automatic transmission, which in its most efficient EX-L configuration is estimated to return 23 mpg city, 34 mpg highway and 27 mpg combined.

Of course, if efficiency is your top priority, you'll want to opt for the 2019 Accord Hybrid. Here, Honda pairs a 143-hp, 2.0-liter naturally aspirated I4 engine with an electric motor, for a combined system output of 212 hp. Regardless of trim, all Accord Hybrids are estimated to return 48 mpg city, 48 mpg highway and 48 mpg combined.

Enlarge Image Honda

Interior

The Accord offers a spacious interior, with seating for five adults. Cloth or leather upholstery is available, depending on trim, with wood or brushed metal accents. Accords equipped with an automatic transmission have an electronic, push-button gear selector on the center console.

All Accords -- even Hybrid models -- offer a generous 16.7 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk. That bests just about anything else in the midsize sedan category: The Hyundai Sonata offers 16.3 cubic feet, the Ford Fusion offers 16.0, the Chevy Malibu has 15.8 and the Toyota Camry has 15.1.

Technology

The base LX and Hybrid models use a 7-inch infotainment screen, but every other Accord has a larger, 8-inch display. All Accords fitted with the 8-inch screen get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard, and embedded navigation is available on EX-L models and standard on the Touring. The Touring trim also gets a standard head-up display, wireless phone charger and mobile hotspot, none of which are available on lesser Accords.

As far as driver assistance technology is concerned, every Accord comes with the company's Honda Sensing suite of features, which includes lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and automatic high-beam headlights. Blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert is standard on every Accord except for the base LX, Hybrid and Sport 1.5T.

Enlarge Image Honda

Options and pricing

The 2019 Honda Accord starts at $23,720 for a base LX 1.5T model -- a $150 increase over the 2018 model -- and reaches as high as $35,950 for the top-end Touring 2.0T (none of the prices listed here includes the $895 destination charge).

Sport 1.5T models start at $26,180, and add model-specific 19-inch wheels, LED fog lights, a 180-watt audio system, sport pedals, a rear spoiler and chrome exhaust finishers.

The $27,620 EX, meanwhile, gets 17-inch wheels and adds the aforementioned safety and technology features, as well as heated side mirrors, a remote engine starter and a power driver's seat. The $30,120 EX-L adds leather upholstery and a 450-watt premium audio system.

Enlarge Image Honda

Sport 2.0T and EX-L 2.0T models offer the same equipment as their 1.5-liter counterparts, but offer the more powerful 2.0-liter engine. These models are priced at $30,710 and $32,120, respectively.

The top-of-the-line Touring 2.0T includes everything listed here, as well as the exclusive safety and technology features listed above, and costs $35,950.

Hybrid models follow a similar trim walk, with base (just called "Hybrid"), EX, EX-L and Touring trims. They are priced at $26,215, $30,115, $32,615 and $35,885, respectively.

Availability

The 2019 Honda Accord is on sale nationwide now.