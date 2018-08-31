2019 Ford Fusion: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

The Ford Fusion midsize sedan has been on sale in the US since the 2006 model year. For 2013, it entered its second and current generation, receiving a facelift for 2017. For the 2019 model year, the Fusion receives some slight visual tweaks, a new dollop of standard safety technology and an abridged model lineup. With Ford's recent announcement of its intent to cancel passenger car sales (except Mustang), the Fusion's future in the US market is uncertain, but 2019's updates will help keep its aging platform somewhat fresh.

This model overview concerns only the nonhybrid versions of the Ford Fusion. Check out our review of the Fusion Hybrid here and our Fusion Energi review here.

Click here to read our most recent Ford Fusion review.

Powertrain and specs

Ford's midsize player offers a choice of four engines: base Fusions get a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 173 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque hitting just the front wheels, which is on the lower end of output for base engines in the segment. However, a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is the standard power plant for most Fusions. It produces 181 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque, which is more competitive. That output is routed to either the front or both axles through a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 245 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque is optional, while the top-dog, all-wheel-drive Fusion V6 Sport features a 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing a class-leading 325 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque.

Depending on trim, Fusion's fuel economy ranges from 21 miles per gallon in the city and 34 mpg highway with the 1.5-liter engine, to 17/26 mpg for Fusion V6 Sport. Base models return 21/31 mpg. Those figures lose impact when put against the base Honda Accord's 30/38 mpg and the base Toyota Camry's 29/41.

Enlarge Image Ford

Interior

The 2019 Ford Fusion offers just enough interior space for up to five passengers. Trunk space is good at 16 cubic feet, but it's not class-leading. Honda Accord offers 16.7 cubic feet, while the Hyundai Sonata works with 16.3 cubic feet. The Fusion's trunk is still larger than the Camry's and Chevrolet Malibu's at 15.1 and 15.8 cubic feet, respectively. If you need more space, the Fusion offers 60/40 split-folding rear seats.

Technology

All Fusions but the base model get an 8-inch Sync 3 touchscreen that can support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Ford also throws in a Wi-Fi hotspot with all that.

Every Fusion trim comes standard with pedestrian detection and collision-mitigation braking, cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, auto high-beams and rain-sensing wipers. That's a strong set of standard driver-assistance features, but Camry and Accord come standard with adaptive cruise control, which is only offered on Fusion's top trims.

Enlarge Image Ford

Options and pricing

The 2019 Ford Fusion is offered in five trims with base prices ranging from $22,840 to $40,015, which is a large spread for the class, but the low side of that span teeters on the affordable end of the segment.

The base Fusion S is rather spartan with 16-inch steel wheels underneath silver-painted plastic covers and a stereo with only four speakers, but the lowest trim does include some niceties such as voice-recognition infotainment, push-button start and all the standard driver-assistance features mentioned earlier.

Stepping up to the Fusion SE gets you an 8-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi hotspot, 10-way power driver's seat, dual-zone climate control, six-speaker audio, satellite radio, paddle shifters, a keyless-entry keypad and 17-inch aluminum wheels.

Enlarge Image Ford

The Fusion SEL adds front-row seat-heating, a memory seat function for up to two drivers and a six-way power passenger seat. The SEL also brings the Fusion's speaker count to 11 and adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote start, heated outside mirrors with auto-dimming for the driver's side, LED headlights and 18-inch wheels.

Fusion Titanium includes luxury features like leather seats that are cooled for front-row occupants, 10-way power adjustment for the passenger, a heated steering wheel, 12-speaker Sony premium audio, embedded navigation, adaptive cruise control, seat belts that inflate in an accident, ambient lighting, sunroof, LED fog lights, standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and 19-inch wheels.

Finally, in addition to the Fusion V6 Sport's extra wallop of horsepower, the top model gets a noise-cancelling cabin, automated park assist, aluminum pedals, Sport logos on the front floor mats, quad-tip exhaust, trim-specific 19-inch wheels and the option of pothole-predicting electronic dampers.

Availability

The 2019 Ford Fusion is on sale nationwide now.