Zero Motorcycles' electric SR/F is a two-wheeled street fightin' man

2020 Zero Motorcycles SR/F

The 2020 Zero SR/F is the company's most aggressive and performance-driven electric motorcycle yet.

Read the article
1
of 52

With an electric motor that outputs 110-horsepower and 140-pound-feet of instant torque, it's not going to have to work too hard to blow by street traffic.

Read the article
2
of 52

The SR/F is also equipped with an advanced operating system and Bosch motorcycle stability control, which should keep the riding experience from getting too scary.

Read the article
3
of 52

Zero claims a 200-mile range for the SR/F with the optional Power Tank installed, though that accessory won't be available until fall.

Read the article
4
of 52

The SR/F starts at around $18,000 and goes up from there, with higher-spec models costing around $21,000.

Read the article
5
of 52

The Zero's battery pack is an air-cooled lithium-ion design that offers great energy density in a compact package.

Read the article
6
of 52

Like all Zero motorcycles, the SR/F totally omits a transmission, instead counting on the electric motor's prodigious torque to get you going with a single-speed drivetrain.

Read the article
7
of 52

The SR/F features inverted front forks and a rear monoshock from Showa.

Read the article
8
of 52

The SR/F has a top speed of around 124 miles per hour, so don't expect to outrun supercars for long.

Read the article
9
of 52

Published:Photo:Zero MotorcyclesRead the article
10
of 52

Published:Photo:Zero MotorcyclesRead the article
11
of 52

Published:Photo:Zero MotorcyclesRead the article
12
of 52

Published:Photo:Zero MotorcyclesRead the article
13
of 52

Published:Photo:Zero MotorcyclesRead the article
14
of 52

Published:Photo:Zero MotorcyclesRead the article
15
of 52

Published:Photo:Zero MotorcyclesRead the article
16
of 52

Published:Photo:Zero MotorcyclesRead the article
17
of 52

Published:Photo:Zero MotorcyclesRead the article
18
of 52

Published:Photo:Zero MotorcyclesRead the article
19
of 52

Published:Photo:Zero MotorcyclesRead the article
20
of 52

Published:Photo:Zero MotorcyclesRead the article
21
of 52

Published:Photo:Zero MotorcyclesRead the article
22
of 52

Published:Photo:Zero MotorcyclesRead the article
23
of 52

Published:Photo:Zero MotorcyclesRead the article
24
of 52

Published:Photo:Zero MotorcyclesRead the article
25
of 52

Published:Photo:Zero MotorcyclesRead the article
26
of 52

Published:Photo:Zero MotorcyclesRead the article
27
of 52

Published:Photo:Zero MotorcyclesRead the article
28
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
29
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
30
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
31
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
32
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
33
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
34
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
35
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
36
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
37
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
38
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
39
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
40
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
41
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
42
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
43
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
44
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
45
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
46
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
47
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
48
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
49
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
50
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
51
of 52

Published:Photo:Rob Weber/RoadshowRead the article
52
of 52
