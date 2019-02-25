Zero Motorcycles' electric SR/F is a two-wheeled street fightin' man

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The 2020 Zero SR/F is the company's most aggressive and performance-driven electric motorcycle yet.
With an electric motor that outputs 110-horsepower and 140-pound-feet of instant torque, it's not going to have to work too hard to blow by street traffic.
The SR/F is also equipped with an advanced operating system and Bosch motorcycle stability control, which should keep the riding experience from getting too scary.
Zero claims a 200-mile range for the SR/F with the optional Power Tank installed, though that accessory won't be available until fall.
The SR/F starts at around $18,000 and goes up from there, with higher-spec models costing around $21,000.
The Zero's battery pack is an air-cooled lithium-ion design that offers great energy density in a compact package.
Like all Zero motorcycles, the SR/F totally omits a transmission, instead counting on the electric motor's prodigious torque to get you going with a single-speed drivetrain.
The SR/F features inverted front forks and a rear monoshock from Showa.
The SR/F has a top speed of around 124 miles per hour, so don't expect to outrun supercars for long.