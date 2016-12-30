Prev Next
Year's best: 5 of our favorite sports cars of 2016

2016 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

It's a good day when you get to spend it with the 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster on an airport runway.

Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

2016 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

The 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport slots between the base Stingray and fire-breathing Z06 in the lineup.

Photo by: Jon Wong/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $55,450.00

Editors' Rating

2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

Photo by: Jon Wong/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $55,450.00

2016 Ferrari 488 GTB

The 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB has it all, with stunning looks, a magnificent-sounding V8 engine, stellar dual-clutch transmission and world-class handling chops.

Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $242,737.00

Editors' Rating

2016 Ferrari 488 GTB

Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $242,737.00

2016 Ford Focus RS

The 2016 Ford Focus RS made a huge splash in the hot hatchback segment with a turbocharged engine, all-wheel-drive and fantastic handling capabilities.

Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $17,225.00

Editors' Rating

2016 Ford Focus RS

Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $17,225.00

2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

The 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS provides an unforgettable drive experience with its high-revving boxer six-cylinder engine and crazy amount of grip making it an ideal track weapon.

Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $175,900.00

Editors' Rating

2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $175,900.00

