Year's best: 5 of our favorite sports cars of 2016

It's a good day when you get to spend it with the 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster on an airport runway.
MSRP:
$399,500.00
See manufacturer website for availability.
Lambo's open-top Aventador is beautifully demanding, charismatically coarse and totally, totally epic.
The 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport slots between the base Stingray and fire-breathing Z06 in the lineup.
MSRP:
$55,450.00
With the handling and styling goodies from the Z06, the Grand Sport is the just right choice in the Corvette lineup.
The 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB has it all, with stunning looks, a magnificent-sounding V8 engine, stellar dual-clutch transmission and world-class handling chops.
MSRP:
$242,737.00
Without question the 488 GTB is one of the best driving experiences on the planet.
The 2016 Ford Focus RS made a huge splash in the hot hatchback segment with a turbocharged engine, all-wheel-drive and fantastic handling capabilities.
MSRP:
$17,225.00
For the money, you won't find a better hot hatch for sale in the US today.
The 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS provides an unforgettable drive experience with its high-revving boxer six-cylinder engine and crazy amount of grip making it an ideal track weapon.
MSRP:
$175,900.00
Large fender vents and a monster rear wing may look silly to some folks, but they pay dividends on the race track.
