VW's GTI BBS enthusiast concept is '80s cool without the kitsch

With minimal mods and maximum style, this is the GTI we'd have in our driveway.
The GTI BBS enthusiast concept is based on the MkVIII GTI.
Its inspiration, though, comes from an enthusiast-built MkII GTI.
This enthusiast concept was built with the help of Jamie Orr, who has done other enthusiast VW builds.
The car features a retro graphics package and an exhaust.
It also features a full set of modified H&R coilovers to lower it.
Finally it is sitting on BBS RS wheels sized at 19x9 inches.
The interior was left untouched, because Orr thought it was perfect already.
The BBS concept isn't for sale, unfortunately.
It's just the way we'd have our GTI if we bought one.
The car is the latest in a series of enthusiast concept builds that VW has built in 2021 alone.
Keep going for more pictures of the 2022 VW GTI BBS concept.