VW's Wörthersee concepts are high-tech performers

Volkswagen on Wednesday unveiled two concepts prior to their official debut at the Wörthersee festival in Germany.
The cars occupy two very different segments, but the end result is the same.
Each is a concept car putting out some decent power while packing some interesting secrets. Let's take a look at both.
This Golf R wagon has its 2.0-liter engine tuned to produce a proper 400 horsepower, which is routed to all four wheels through a seven-speed transmission.
Tucked away on the roof is a 360-degree camera system that VW used to record a hot lap around the Sachsenring. Wörthersee attendees will be able to watch the lap inside the vehicle using VR glasses.
The VW Golf GTI Aurora concept is the brainchild of apprentices working at Volkswagen's Wolfsburg facility.
Under the hood of the GTI Aurora is a 2.0-liter gasoline inline-4 putting out 380 horsepower.
Flip up the tailgate, and in addition to a roll cage and a custom subwoofer mount, you'll find a hologram generator.
VW claims that the hologram interface is what connects people to the car's sound system.
VW also claims that it truly does "float" above the hologram module.
Since these are obviously renderings, I'll hold my applause until I see such a system working in front of my face.
Nevertheless, if VW really did pull this off, that's wild.