VW's Wörthersee concepts are high-tech performers

  • VW Worthersee Concepts
  • VW Worthersee Concepts
  • VW Worthersee Concepts
  • VW Worthersee Concepts
  • VW Worthersee Concepts
  • VW Worthersee Concepts
  • VW Worthersee Concepts
  • VW Worthersee Concepts
  • VW Worthersee Concepts
  • VW Worthersee Concepts
  • VW Worthersee Concepts
  • VW Worthersee Concepts

VW Wörthersee Concepts

Volkswagen on Wednesday unveiled two concepts prior to their official debut at the Wörthersee festival in Germany.     

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
1
of 12

VW Wörthersee Concepts

The cars occupy two very different segments, but the end result is the same.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
2
of 12

VW Wörthersee Concepts

Each is a concept car putting out some decent power while packing some interesting secrets. Let's take a look at both.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
3
of 12

VW Golf Estate R FighteR concept

This Golf R wagon has its 2.0-liter engine tuned to produce a proper 400 horsepower, which is routed to all four wheels through a seven-speed transmission.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
4
of 12

VW Golf Estate R FighteR concept

Tucked away on the roof is a 360-degree camera system that VW used to record a hot lap around the Sachsenring. Wörthersee attendees will be able to watch the lap inside the vehicle using VR glasses.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
5
of 12

VW Golf GTI Aurora concept

The VW Golf GTI Aurora concept is the brainchild of apprentices working at Volkswagen's Wolfsburg facility.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
6
of 12

VW Golf GTI Aurora concept

Under the hood of the GTI Aurora is a 2.0-liter gasoline inline-4 putting out 380 horsepower.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
7
of 12

VW Golf GTI Aurora concept

Flip up the tailgate, and in addition to a roll cage and a custom subwoofer mount, you'll find a hologram generator.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
8
of 12

VW Golf GTI Aurora concept

VW claims that the hologram interface is what connects people to the car's sound system.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
9
of 12

VW Golf GTI Aurora concept

VW also claims that it truly does "float" above the hologram module.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
10
of 12

VW Golf GTI Aurora concept

Since these are obviously renderings, I'll hold my applause until I see such a system working in front of my face.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
11
of 12

VW Golf GTI Aurora concept

Nevertheless, if VW really did pull this off, that's wild.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
12
of 12
Now Reading

VW's Wörthersee concepts are high-tech performers

Up Next

2019 Arteon is Volkswagen's stylish flagship

Latest Stories

Father's Day gift ideas that will thrill your car-loving dad

Father's Day gift ideas that will thrill your car-loving dad

by
Uber posts mixed results in its first quarter as a public company

Uber posts mixed results in its first quarter as a public company

by
GM will spend $24 million expanding Silverado, Sierra production in Indiana

GM will spend $24 million expanding Silverado, Sierra production in Indiana

by
AutoComplete: Jaguar's XJ is dead starting in July

AutoComplete: Jaguar's XJ is dead starting in July

1:33
Jaguar XJ will end production in July, electric successor possible in 2020

Jaguar XJ will end production in July, electric successor possible in 2020

by