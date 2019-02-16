Party like it's 1969 with the revived VW 'Light Bus'

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Volkswagen announced this week that Dr. Bob Hieronimus, the man who painted the original Light Bus, will unveil the revived version at this weekend's Orange County Transporter Organization Winter Meet in California.
After the meet, this hand-painted revival will travel the country to celebrate Woodstock's anniversary.
Hieronimus and John Wesley Chisholm, a Canadian documentarian, first set out to find the original bus.
But, after six months of searching, they came up empty.
The pair eventually decided to build a spot-on recreation with the help of Kickstarter.
After finding the perfect donor, Hieronimus and five artists spent six weeks recreating the paint job from historical photos of the original.
After learning about the project, Volkswagen stepped in to help, too.
The original van's paint job made waves after the Associated Press snapped a picture of it during the festival, landing the psychedelic design in newspapers and magazines across the US.
Volkswagen noted in its press release that the van also appeared on the official Woodstock album liner.
