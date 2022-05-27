Obi-Wan Kenobi? More Like Obi-Van Kenobi

VW rolled out two special ID Buzz EVs for the Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere in California.
Volkswagen brought two modified ID Buzz EVs to the Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere in Anaheim, California.
Each model is based on a different kind of ID Buzz, and each carries its own unique touches that connect to the Star Wars universe.
The ID Buzz Dark Side Edition takes a cargo-van variant and delivers something much darker.
The ID Buzz Light Side Edition is for the good guys.
Rebel Alliance logos can be found on the windows and wheels.
The blue strip running along the side harkens to Obi-Wan's lightsaber, while the beige lower half is colored similarly to Kenobi's tunic.
Even the glass picks up a blue tint, which plays well alongside blue underglow lighting.