X

Obi-Wan Kenobi? More Like Obi-Van Kenobi

VW rolled out two special ID Buzz EVs for the Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere in California.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio

VW ID Buzz Obi-Wan Kenobi Special Editions
1 of 7 Volkswagen

Volkswagen brought two modified ID Buzz EVs to the Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere in Anaheim, California.     

VW ID Buzz Obi-Wan Kenobi Special Editions
2 of 7 Volkswagen

Each model is based on a different kind of ID Buzz, and each carries its own unique touches that connect to the Star Wars universe.    

VW ID Buzz Obi-Wan Kenobi Special Editions
3 of 7 Volkswagen

The ID Buzz Dark Side Edition takes a cargo-van variant and delivers something much darker.    

VW ID Buzz Obi-Wan Kenobi Special Editions
4 of 7 Volkswagen

The ID Buzz Light Side Edition is for the good guys.     

VW ID Buzz Obi-Wan Kenobi Special Editions
5 of 7 Volkswagen

Rebel Alliance logos can be found on the windows and wheels.    

VW ID Buzz Obi-Wan Kenobi Special Editions
6 of 7 Volkswagen

The blue strip running along the side harkens to Obi-Wan's lightsaber, while the beige lower half is colored similarly to Kenobi's tunic.     

VW ID Buzz Obi-Wan Kenobi Special Editions
7 of 7 Volkswagen

Even the glass picks up a blue tint, which plays well alongside blue underglow lighting.    

More Galleries

2023 Honda CR-V Is Coming This Summer

More Galleries

2023 Honda CR-V Is Coming This Summer

4 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

94 Photos
The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

40 Photos
Maserati MC20 Cielo Is a Gorgeous Italian Spyder

More Galleries

Maserati MC20 Cielo Is a Gorgeous Italian Spyder

70 Photos
2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition Takes Us Back

More Galleries

2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition Takes Us Back

13 Photos