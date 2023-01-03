X
VW ID 7 Prototype Dazzles in Glowing Digital Camo

Most of the details are obscured by the digital camouflage, but the coupe-like ID 7 electric sedan manages to turn heads with its glowing paint job.

Antuan Goodwin
Volkswagen ID 7 prototype
Volkswagen gives us our first look at the prototype electric sedan that will be known as the ID 7.

Volkswagen ID 7 prototype
The details are obscured by digital camouflage and QR codes, but we can tell that the coupe-like sedan draws inspiration from last year's ID Aero concept.

Volkswagen ID 7 prototype
The prototype is coated in around 40 layers of electrically illuminated paint with multiple hues and 22 zones that can be independently activated.

Volkswagen ID 7 prototype
When connected to the audio system, the paint can pulse and strobe to the beat.

Volkswagen ID 7 prototype
We also got a peek at the ID 7's new big-screen dashboard and new infotainment software with easier access to climate controls.

Volkswagen ID 7 prototype
Check out our first look at the VW ID 7 for more details.

Volkswagen ID 7 prototype
Volkswagen ID 7 prototype
Volkswagen ID 7 prototype
Volkswagen ID 7 prototype
Volkswagen ID 7 prototype
Volkswagen ID 7 prototype
Volkswagen ID 7 prototype
Volkswagen ID 7 prototype
Volkswagen ID 7 prototype
