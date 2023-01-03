VW ID 7 Prototype Dazzles in Glowing Digital Camo

Volkswagen gives us our first look at the prototype electric sedan that will be known as the ID 7.
The details are obscured by digital camouflage and QR codes, but we can tell that the coupe-like sedan draws inspiration from last year's ID Aero concept.
The prototype is coated in around 40 layers of electrically illuminated paint with multiple hues and 22 zones that can be independently activated.
When connected to the audio system, the paint can pulse and strobe to the beat.
We also got a peek at the ID 7's new big-screen dashboard and new infotainment software with easier access to climate controls.