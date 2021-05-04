Volkswagen's all-electric ID 4 gets dirty in Baja

The ID 4 conquered Baja, becoming the first production EV to finish the epic five-day NORRA Mexican 1000 rally.
When manufacturers want to test durability, they go to Baja California, Mexico.
VW took an electric ID 4 to Baja, competing in the iconic NORRA Mexican 1000.
After five days of intense dirt driving, the ID 4 finished over 800 miles of off-road racing on the same set of Yokahama Geolanders it started on.
The 82-kilowatt-hour battery was charged during transit stages in a trailer with a diesel-powered generator and 50-kW charger.
The team averaged 1.6 miles per kWh, or roughly 125 miles per charge.
The steering wheel even stayed white the whole time!
On a few longer stages the team had to tow charge. However, many of the gas-powered vehicles had to refuel on-stage as well.
There were only a few small mechanical issues, easily fixed by the crack team of mechanics.
The ID 4 wasn't the quickest, coming in 61st out of 64 finishers. More than 20 competitors had to drop out of the race due to mechanical failures.
Driver Tanner Foust brought the ID 4 across the finish line, the first production EV to finish a race in Baja California.
Keep scrolling for more photos.
