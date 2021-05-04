Volkswagen's all-electric ID 4 gets dirty in Baja

The ID 4 conquered Baja, becoming the first production EV to finish the epic five-day NORRA Mexican 1000 rally.

Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
1 of 43
Volkswagen

When manufacturers want to test durability, they go to Baja California, Mexico.

Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
2 of 43
Emme Hall/Roadshow

VW took an electric ID 4 to Baja, competing in the iconic NORRA Mexican 1000.

Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
3 of 43
Emme Hall/Roadshow

After five days of intense dirt driving, the ID 4 finished over 800 miles of off-road racing on the same set of Yokahama Geolanders it started on.

Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
4 of 43
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The 82-kilowatt-hour battery was charged during transit stages in a trailer with a diesel-powered generator and 50-kW charger.

Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
5 of 43
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The team averaged 1.6 miles per kWh, or roughly 125 miles per charge.

Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
6 of 43
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The steering wheel even stayed white the whole time!

Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
7 of 43
Emme Hall/Roadshow

On a few longer stages the team had to tow charge. However, many of the gas-powered vehicles had to refuel on-stage as well. 

Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
8 of 43
Volkswagen

There were only a few small mechanical issues, easily fixed by the crack team of mechanics.

Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
9 of 43
Volkswagen

The ID 4 wasn't the quickest, coming in 61st out of 64 finishers. More than 20 competitors had to drop out of the race due to mechanical failures.

Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
10 of 43
Volkswagen

Driver Tanner Foust brought the ID 4 across the finish line, the first production EV to finish a race in Baja California.

Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
11 of 43
Volkswagen

Keep scrolling for more photos.

Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
12 of 43
Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
13 of 43
Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
14 of 43
Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
15 of 43
Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
16 of 43
Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
17 of 43
Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
18 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
19 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
20 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
21 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
22 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
23 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
24 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
25 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
26 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
27 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
28 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
29 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
30 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
31 of 43
Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
32 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
33 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
34 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
35 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
36 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
37 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
38 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
39 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
40 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
41 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
42 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
Volkswagen ID 4 NORRA
43 of 43
Volkswagen
Read the article
The 2022 Honda Civic sedan is all grown up

The 2022 Honda Civic sedan is all grown up

67 Photos
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe: Luxury aspirations

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe: Luxury aspirations

56 Photos
2021 Ford Explorer Timberline goes into the dirt

2021 Ford Explorer Timberline goes into the dirt

12 Photos
2021 Toyota RAV4: Reporting for duty

2021 Toyota RAV4: Reporting for duty

63 Photos
Bugatti created the ultimate carbon-fiber pool table

Bugatti created the ultimate carbon-fiber pool table

9 Photos
2021 BMW M4 is always up for a good time

2021 BMW M4 is always up for a good time

25 Photos
2022 VW GTI keeps the good times rollin'

2022 VW GTI keeps the good times rollin'

43 Photos