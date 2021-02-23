VW's Blue Lagoon throwback Jetta GLI is an enthusiast's dream

This particular vehicle looks back to the 2004 Jetta GLI for inspiration, and even borrows that car's rare and gorgeous launch color.
This 2021 Jetta GLI is part of VW's Enthusiast Fleet.
It draws its inspiration from the 2004 MKIV Jetta GLI.
As such, it features a full body kit.
As well as gorgeous BBS wheels.
The car was wrapped in the 2004 GLI's launch color, Blue Lagoon.
The car will be one of four vehicles that serve in the Enthusiast Fleet and will travel the US.
The GLI also gets retro-inspired Recaro seats.
And even a weighted golf ball shift knob.
The overall experience is definitely one that will drive any VW fan wild.
The 2021 Jetta GLI is available with both a manual transmission or a dual-clutch gearbox.
