VW's Blue Lagoon throwback Jetta GLI is an enthusiast's dream

This particular vehicle looks back to the 2004 Jetta GLI for inspiration, and even borrows that car's rare and gorgeous launch color.

2021 VW Jetta GLI 'Blue Lagoon'
1 of 16
Volkswagen

2021 VW Jetta GLI 'Blue Lagoon'

This 2021 Jetta GLI is part of VW's Enthusiast Fleet.

2 of 16
Volkswagen

It draws its inspiration from the 2004 MKIV Jetta GLI.

3 of 16
Volkswagen

As such, it features a full body kit.

4 of 16
Volkswagen

As well as gorgeous BBS wheels.

5 of 16
Volkswagen

The car was wrapped in the 2004 GLI's launch color, Blue Lagoon.

6 of 16
Volkswagen

The car will be one of four vehicles that serve in the Enthusiast Fleet and will travel the US.

7 of 16
Volkswagen

The GLI also gets retro-inspired Recaro seats.

8 of 16
Volkswagen

And even a weighted golf ball shift knob.

9 of 16
Volkswagen

The overall experience is definitely one that will drive any VW fan wild.

10 of 16
Volkswagen

The 2021 Jetta GLI is available with both a manual transmission or a dual-clutch gearbox.

11 of 16
