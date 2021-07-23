VW Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept has a tuner's edge

Volkswagen has created an aftermarket-esque higher-performance version of its two-row SUV.
This is the brand-new Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept.
Based on VW's Chattanooga-built crossover SUV, it adds higher performance courtesy of a Golf R driveline.
VW says this show vehicle features a version of the Golf R hot hatchback's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, tuned to delivery over 300 horsepower.
The conventional eight-speed, torque-converter automatic has been nixed in favor of a sportier seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Power is meted out to all four wheels through a 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.
You can see how much more aggressive the concept is than the standard production model in these side-by-side shots.
VW has fitted a significantly lowered suspension, bigger brakes and massive 22-inch wheels and performance tires.
The whole thing is painted Eisvogelblau -- German for Kingfisher Blue. It's a paint color seen on some European VW models.
This is a good look at the ABT Sport HR Aerowheels wrapped in Yokohama Advan Sport rubber.
Bigger, eigh-piston Tarox front brakes are also fitted.
VW has removed the stock seats and fitted a quartet of racy Recaro shells.
Even rear-seat passengers get sporty Recaro buckets, along with a custom center console to fill the gap left by the missing center seat.
VW isn't saying if the company is considering a production sportier version of the Atlas Cross Sport, but it will take this concept car to various events to gauge public reaction.
Keep clicking or scrolling for many more high-res photos of the VW Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept.