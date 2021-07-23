/>
VW Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept has a tuner's edge

Volkswagen has created an aftermarket-esque higher-performance version of its two-row SUV.

Chris Paukert
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
This is the brand-new Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept.

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Based on VW's Chattanooga-built crossover SUV, it adds higher performance courtesy of a Golf R driveline.

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
VW says this show vehicle features a version of the Golf R hot hatchback's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, tuned to delivery over 300 horsepower. 

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
The conventional eight-speed, torque-converter automatic has been nixed in favor of a sportier seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Power is meted out to all four wheels through a 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
You can see how much more aggressive the concept is than the standard production model in these side-by-side shots.

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
VW has fitted a significantly lowered suspension, bigger brakes and massive 22-inch wheels and performance tires. 

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
The whole thing is painted Eisvogelblau -- German for Kingfisher Blue. It's a paint color seen on some European VW models.

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
This is a good look at the ABT Sport HR Aerowheels wrapped in Yokohama Advan Sport rubber.

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Bigger, eigh-piston Tarox front brakes are also fitted.

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
VW has removed the stock seats and fitted a quartet of racy Recaro shells.

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Even rear-seat passengers get sporty Recaro buckets, along with a custom center console to fill the gap left by the missing center seat.

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
VW isn't saying if the company is considering a production sportier version of the Atlas Cross Sport, but it will take this concept car to various events to gauge public reaction. 

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Keep clicking or scrolling for many more high-res photos of the VW Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept.

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept
