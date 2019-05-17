Dig into the aftermarket with VW's 2019 SoWo concept fleet

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Every year, Volkswagen takes a collection of its cars and modifies them for the Southern Wörthersee show in the US.
SoWo, as it's called, is a Stateside analogue to the actual Wörthersee car show in Europe.
This year, the concepts are just as interesting as in years past, so long as you like aftermarket wheels and a whole lot of low.
This year, Volkswagen will bring seven different concepts to SoWo.
These concepts are a good representation of what a little bit of ingenuity (and more than a little bit of money) can do to spruce up the car in your driveway.
Two of the concepts made appearances at previous auto shows and SEMA.
The cars do have one thing in common.
None of them are at their stock ride height.
Whether higher or lower, every VW concept at SoWo has fresh wheels and aftermarket suspension components.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out all the new concepts from VW.