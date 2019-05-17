Dig into the aftermarket with VW's 2019 SoWo concept fleet

  • VW 2019 Enthusiast Fleet
VW Enthusiast Fleet

Every year, Volkswagen takes a collection of its cars and modifies them for the Southern Wörthersee show in the US.   

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
1
of 27

VW Enthusiast Fleet

SoWo, as it's called, is a Stateside analogue to the actual Wörthersee car show in Europe.

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
2
of 27

Arteon R-Line SEMA Concept

This year, the concepts are just as interesting as in years past, so long as you like aftermarket wheels and a whole lot of low.    

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
3
of 27

Arteon R-Line SEMA Concept

This year, Volkswagen will bring seven different concepts to SoWo.     

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
4
of 27

Arteon R-Line SEMA Concept

These concepts are a good representation of what a little bit of ingenuity (and more than a little bit of money) can do to spruce up the car in your driveway.     

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
5
of 27

Arteon R-Line SEMA Concept

Two of the concepts made appearances at previous auto shows and SEMA.

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
6
of 27

Arteon R-Line SEMA Concept

The cars do have one thing in common.

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
7
of 27

Atlas Basecamp Concept

None of them are at their stock ride height.

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
8
of 27

Atlas Basecamp Concept

Whether higher or lower, every VW concept at SoWo has fresh wheels and aftermarket suspension components.

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
9
of 27

Atlas Basecamp Concept

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out all the new concepts from VW.

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
10
of 27

Atlas Basecamp Concept

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
11
of 27

Atlas Basecamp Concept

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
12
of 27

Golf Alltrack Combi Concept

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
13
of 27

Golf Alltrack Combi Concept

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
14
of 27

Golf Alltrack Combi Concept

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
15
of 27

Golf Alltrack Combi Concept

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
16
of 27

Golf GTI Rabbit Confetti Concept

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
17
of 27

Golf GTI Rabbit Confetti Concept

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
18
of 27

Golf GTI Rabbit Confetti Concept

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
19
of 27

Golf GTI Rabbit Confetti Concept

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
20
of 27

Golf R Spektrum Concept

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
21
of 27

Golf R Spektrum Concept

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
22
of 27

Golf R Spektrum Concept

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
23
of 27

Jetta GLI Super Touring Concept

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
24
of 27

Jetta GLI Super Touring Concept

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
25
of 27

Tiguan Adventure Concept

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
26
of 27

Tiguan Adventure Concept

Read the article
Photo:Volkswagen
27
of 27
