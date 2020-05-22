The Volvo XC70 is a rugged, luxurious wagon

This comfortable, capable wagon is a great option for families who don't want a traditional SUV.
What family wouldn't appreciate the rugged good looks of a Volvo XC70?
It can go anywhere your SUV can, but look better doing it.
The XC70 is super spacious and comfortable, too.
It was offered with four- and six-cylinder engines, as well as all-wheel drive.
The XC70 also had one of the first examples of automatic emergency braking.
Being a Volvo, it'll last forever.
The interior is super nice, with some of the best seats ever made.
This wagon offers great utility.
Brown!
