The Volvo XC70 is a rugged, luxurious wagon

This comfortable, capable wagon is a great option for families who don't want a traditional SUV.

What family wouldn't appreciate the rugged good looks of a Volvo XC70?

It can go anywhere your SUV can, but look better doing it.

The XC70 is super spacious and comfortable, too.

It was offered with four- and six-cylinder engines, as well as all-wheel drive.

The XC70 also had one of the first examples of automatic emergency braking.

Being a Volvo, it'll last forever.

The interior is super nice, with some of the best seats ever made.

This wagon offers great utility.

Brown!

Keep clicking for more photos of the Volvo XC70.

